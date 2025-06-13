As this Substack has been reporting for many years now, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic is in full effect, and only getting worse over time…

…and young people who historically rarely developed cancer are now suffering like never before from these depopulation injections:

…which brings up to a recent article in Science Alert entitled, A Forgotten Cancer Is Surging in Young People, And Experts Are Puzzled, and the horrifying implications of what is transpiring all around us:

Appendix cancer is a condition that, until recently, was so rare that most people never gave it a second thought. For decades, it was the kind of disease that doctors might encounter only once or twice in a career, and it was almost always found in older adults.

So this appendix turbo cancer was exceedingly rare even in adults, which makes the following absolutely incontrovertibly a direct result of these Modified mRNA poisons:

But now a surprising and concerning trend is emerging: appendix cancer is being diagnosed more often, and it's increasingly affecting people in their 30s, 40s and even younger. This shift has left many experts puzzled and searching for answers. The appendix is a small, finger-shaped pouch attached to the large intestine. Its purpose in the body is still debated, but it's best known for causing appendicitis, a painful inflammation that often requires emergency surgery. What's less well known is that cancer can develop in the appendix, usually without any warning signs.

And just like how even children are now suffering from premature Alzheimer’s Disease due to the “vaccines” causing prion-based diseases at any age, with amyloid fibrils now being found in 3-year-olds after in-utero mRNA injection exposure, we are seeing young people that never come down with appendix cancer currently being afflicted with this rarest of rare diseases:

A new study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, has shown that the number of appendix cancer cases has increased dramatically among people born after the 1970s. In fact, the incidence has tripled or even quadrupled in younger generations compared with those born in the 1940s.

The article then went into the usual feigned ignorance, because “experts” that poisoned humanity are always “puzzled” and “baffled” and “mystified” and “perplexed” by the most painfully obvious causes, which in turn implicates them in the crimes against humanity that they are ultimately guilty of due to aggressively pushing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) gene modifying “medical intervention” for demographics that have an Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of around zero while openly admitting that said “vaccine” does nothing to stop transmission or attenuate symptoms:

So, what's behind this surge? No one knows for sure, but one of the first suspects is the dramatic change in lifestyle and environment over the past several decades. Obesity rates have soared since the 1970s, and being overweight is a known risk factor for many cancers, including those of the digestive system.

Actually, everyone with a pair of neurons to rub together knows, but the “experts” will refuse to admit the grim truth, for now…

So everything is blamed on anything and everything but the real cause:

At the same time, diets have shifted toward more processed foods, sugary drinks, and red or processed meats, all of which have been linked to increased cancer risk in other parts of the gut.

While processed foods and sugary drinks are incredibly destructive, the headfake here is that these harmful substances did not cause the cancer — remember, these processed foods and sugary drinks were consumed at similar rates for decades before, during which time appendix cancer remained exceptionally rare — but these foods certainly do quite literally fuel the turbo cancers post “vaccination,” since unlike normal cells which use oxygen for energy, cancer cells rely on sugar to survive and metastasize.

More low-grade obfuscating:

Physical activity has also declined, with more people spending long hours sitting at desks or in front of screens. Another possibility is that we are being exposed to new environmental factors that previous generations didn't face. The industrialisation of food production, the widespread use of plastics and chemicals, and changes in water quality might all play a role. However, the evidence is still in its early stages.

Again, years before the scamdemic the trends were nearly the same, with sedentary lifestyles and environmental toxins being a constant.

The real reason there even was ever a cancer epidemic in the first place was directly a function of the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences found in the polio vaccines…

…and the high levels of this very same deadly SV40 promotor sequence that were deliberately added to the C19 “vaccines,” which is now driving this current and far worse turbo cancer 2.0 epidemic…

The article continued with ever more obfuscating and blaming of everything but the you know what:

The reasons for this shift are complex and probably involve a mix of genetics, lifestyle, environment and perhaps even changes in our gut microbiome – the bacteria in our intestines that live with us.

Luckily, we know that Ivermectin not only eradicates parasites and viruses, but it is also extremely beneficial to the gut microbiome by protecting and promoting the beneficial microorganism strains, reducing mucosal and systemic inflammation, and even having other gastrointestinal healing properties.

The article concluded with the following blatant misdirection and misinformation:

The story of appendix cancer's rise is a reminder that even rare diseases can become more common when our environment and lifestyles change. It's also a call to action for further research and for all of us to pay attention to our bodies, seek medical advice when something feels off, and support efforts to understand and combat this puzzling trend.

Further research on anything but the real culprit is the mantra of these permanently “puzzled” doctors and “experts.”

The only call to action for appendix cancer and any and all other turbo cancers is the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

