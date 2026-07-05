This article was originally published February 8th, 2025, and there is now even more irrefutable evidence that vaccines cause autism…

…and vaccines cause SIDS, which is simply a component of the greater depopulation injection program with BigPharma unrelentingly committing iatrocide and democide with all of their latest poisons on behalf of their NWO globopedo Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers; to wit:

“This is insane!” — A new vaccine is on the market called VAXELIS lt has 6 VACCINES in ONE SHOT for 6-WEEK-OLD BABIES...6 Infants Died In Trials.

How can this be allowed to happen ?

Dr. Jeff Barke Source

All vaccines, every single one of them:

As if anyone with a scintilla of critical thinking skills that reads Substack publications such as this one requires any additional proof…

…here are twenty five more studies that further irrefutably prove vaccines are dangerous, useless, and are directly responsible for the autism epidemic:

Again, what more proof is required for someone to finally wake up and avoid all of these vaccines like the plague?

By now it should be so painfully obvious that in order to eradicate autism and the exploding societal disease and diseases, all vaccines must be banned forever.

RFK Jr. said in his confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services that he is pro-vaccine, but that he must be shown data that proves a specific vaccine is safe and effective — this is political sleight of hand by Bobby, because there is not a single vaccine in the world with a large sample high quality RCT and placebo control group that shows any safety of efficacy for the prevention and/or attenuation of symptoms for quite literally any disease; in other words, while RFK Jr. is not an ”anti-vaxxer,” he is also never going to approve any vaccine for human use if he is to be rigorously honest.

Let us hope against hope that when RFK Jr. becomes secretary of HHS he is rigorously honest, because if that will be the case, then a plethora of diseases will almost overnight be radically reduced.

Until then, every single parent must stop poisoning their children with these toxic junk science injections. And every single person should avoid all the fraudulent vaccines that their brainwashed and venal doctors mindlessly push on them on behalf of BigPharma, from tetanus to the seasonal flu to shingles and every other useless and highly dangerous poisonous injection.

To protect children from all diseases simply have excellent hygiene, a well-balanced organic diet, and if there is a flu or common cold, then simply use highly bioavailable nutraceuticals and a truly safe and exceedingly effective Nobel Prize winning miracle compound like Ivermectin to stop said ailments dead in their tracks.

Both the surging childhood and adult turbo cancer epidemics may be obliterated overnight with the following ‘holy grail’ treatment approach:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Partaking in the mass vaccine bio-suicide ritual is nothing more than a socially engineered death cult ceremony steeped in “Trust the $cience” and the reality inversion known as “$afe and Effective.”

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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