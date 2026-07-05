2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Keenieb's avatar
Keenieb
5h

The evil that people do in the name of money.

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
6h

$ and Depopulation. Crimes against Humanity.

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