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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
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What drives me crazy is the fact that we focus on rare incidences of death from tetanus or whatever and we ignore C-Diff which is a much more serious and deadly infection that is derived from infected cattle that become resident in hospitals and the hospitals ignore the cause and deny that they are involved and their sanitation is not eliminating the bacteria. They document that over 500,000 Americans acquire C diff in the hospitals and 30,000 Americans die and they don’t fix the problem.! We have to address the real issues in healthcare that are killing Americans and not all the fear issues that are perpetuating unnecessary medical intervention.!

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