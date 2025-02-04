Another day, another article that irrefutably proves that all vaccines are unsafe and ineffective…

…and now we have four additional studies showing that all vaccines should be avoided like the plague.

by The Vigilant Fox

Four damning studies, compiled by epidemiologist Nic Hulscher, expose the devastating long-term health risks linked to compliance with the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule for children.

Hulscher wrote on X: “FOUR vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies demonstrate consistent links between vaccination and increased risks of autism, ADHD, chronic infections, asthma, severe allergies, and gastrointestinal disorders.”

Here’s a closer look at the data in layman's terms:

1️⃣ Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were over 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than unvaccinated children.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an even higher risk—vaccinated children were 5 times more likely to have autism.

• Mawson & Jacob (2025) found that children who had 11 or more vaccine appointments were 4.4 times more likely to develop autism.

2️⃣ ADHD

• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an extreme risk—vaccinated children were 20 times more likely to develop ADHD.

• Mawson & Jacob (2025) found a 3 times higher risk for ADHD-like symptoms (Hyperkinetic Syndrome).

3️⃣ Asthma

• Hooker & Miller (2020) found that vaccinated children were 4.5 times more likely to develop asthma.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an even greater risk—vaccinated children were nearly 18 times more likely to have asthma.

4️⃣ Severe Allergies (EpiPen Use, Allergic Rhinitis)

• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were 30 times more likely to develop allergic rhinitis (seasonal allergies).

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were 4 times more likely to require an EpiPen for severe allergic reactions.

5️⃣ Chronic Ear Infections (Otitis Media)

• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were nearly 4 times more likely to suffer from chronic ear infections.

• Hooker & Miller (2020) found a 2 times higher risk of ear infections in vaccinated children.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were 28 times more likely to develop recurring ear infections.

6️⃣ Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Hooker & Miller (2020) found that children who received the highest number of vaccines were 4 times more likely to develop digestive issues like chronic constipation and diarrhea.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were nearly 14 times more likely to experience serious, ongoing gastrointestinal problems.

“These data indicate that the current CDC ACIP hyper-vaccination schedule (up to 32 doses by age 2) needs a complete restructuring,” Hulscher concluded.

“The large number of serious safety signals must be addressed if we are to combat the chronic disease epidemic and have a future where the majority of people are not on the autism spectrum.”

Until humanity finally realizes that they must completely stop poisoning themselves and their children with these poisonous injections the chronic disease epidemic will only continue to unrelentingly trend upwards.

Do NOT comply.

