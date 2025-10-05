THE UNIPARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SCAM DAY 5: The Longer the Shutdown Lasts the More Americans will Finally Realize that...
THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SALE ENDS TONIGHT!
As the government continues to be closed over the weekend…
…more and more Americans are finally realizing that this mutating and multiplying disease of a communist Federal government is not only unneeded, but must also be radically curtailed in order to honor the Founding Fathers’s vision of a true Constitutional Republic; to wit:
Of course, longtime readers of this Substack appreciate that while on the surface the social engineering vampirism that is “income” taxation appears to be the lifeblood of this Federal government and its various budgets…
…the actual truth is that these “income” taxes are not needed whatsoever to fund any of this communism (aka crony capitalism that is disguised as some kind of free market capitalism), even with a monstrously overgrown Federal government as we currently have, and the only reason the Federal government weaponizes the privately owned IRS to steal the plasma from We the People is to ensure fear, stress and a lack of freedom (i.e. generational wealth).
The more enslaved the people, the greater the grip of the Federal government over its slaves, the more tyranny, the less freedom. It’s that simple.
And as soon as the Federal government reopens, with the odds now that it will remain closed for an additional week…
…and some believing that President Trump is once again engaging in some kind of mystical multidimensional infinite-d chess:
…but while all of these rationalizations and narratives are fine and well, here is the bottom line:
The Federal government must be slashed by at very least 90%, and when it is reopened it must only uphold the Bill of Rights, and not much else; that is real and true MAGA, and everything else is variations on socialist themes.
The issue is that 99% of the “public servants,” who since their very first day of slithering into their respective government positions, have proven to be nothing more than venal politrix hookers that have only ever violated their oaths, all while blatantly and cavalierly stealing the fruits of We the People’s labors for innumerable unconstitutional spending schemes, kickbacks, various money laundering projects, etc. & etc. & etc.
In other words, 99% of these government budgets are unconstitutional, and as such are invalid and illegal, irrespective of the color of law, jawboning and virtue signaling.
May the Federal government remain closed indefinitely so that more and more Americans can finally appreciate what is being perpetrated on them from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.
Do NOT comply.
In celebration of this fifth day of the ongoing government shutdown, please use code LESSGOV20 for 20% off on ALL of the products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the miraculous Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, October 5th (midnight eastern time), 2025.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code LESSGOV20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
Such brilliance in your easy-to-read piece. Sharing everywhere!
Trump needs to permanently shut down all 3 and 4 letter federal bureaucracies. We know the FDA, CDC, and NIH are far too corrupt to reform. Shut them down and fire all the nearly 50,000 employees, saving at least 12 billion per year. Shut down Dept of Ed, DOE, FBI, CIA, and FEMA too. They are either corrupt or incompetent or both.