As the government continues to be closed over the weekend…

…more and more Americans are finally realizing that this mutating and multiplying disease of a communist Federal government is not only unneeded, but must also be radically curtailed in order to honor the Founding Fathers’s vision of a true Constitutional Republic; to wit:

Of course, longtime readers of this Substack appreciate that while on the surface the social engineering vampirism that is “income” taxation appears to be the lifeblood of this Federal government and its various budgets…

Original Social Engineering Sin 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · January 10, 2022 “...the socio-psychological foundations of socialism is identical to that of the foundations of a state, if there were no institution enforcing socialistic ideas of property, there would be no room for a state, as a state is nothing else than an institution built on taxation and unsolicited, noncontractual interference with the use that private people c… Read full story

…the actual truth is that these “income” taxes are not needed whatsoever to fund any of this communism (aka crony capitalism that is disguised as some kind of free market capitalism), even with a monstrously overgrown Federal government as we currently have, and the only reason the Federal government weaponizes the privately owned IRS to steal the plasma from We the People is to ensure fear, stress and a lack of freedom (i.e. generational wealth).

The more enslaved the people, the greater the grip of the Federal government over its slaves, the more tyranny, the less freedom. It’s that simple.

And as soon as the Federal government reopens, with the odds now that it will remain closed for an additional week…

…and some believing that President Trump is once again engaging in some kind of mystical multidimensional infinite-d chess:

…but while all of these rationalizations and narratives are fine and well, here is the bottom line:

The Federal government must be slashed by at very least 90%, and when it is reopened it must only uphold the Bill of Rights, and not much else; that is real and true MAGA, and everything else is variations on socialist themes.

The issue is that 99% of the “public servants,” who since their very first day of slithering into their respective government positions, have proven to be nothing more than venal politrix hookers that have only ever violated their oaths, all while blatantly and cavalierly stealing the fruits of We the People’s labors for innumerable unconstitutional spending schemes, kickbacks, various money laundering projects, etc. & etc. & etc.

In other words, 99% of these government budgets are unconstitutional, and as such are invalid and illegal, irrespective of the color of law, jawboning and virtue signaling.

May the Federal government remain closed indefinitely so that more and more Americans can finally appreciate what is being perpetrated on them from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.

Do NOT comply.

