This Substack has been diligently reporting on this most welcome shutdown of the metastasizing abomination that it is the illegitimate Federal government…

…and yesterday, as expected, the Uniparty comprised of Senate Democrats and Republicans failed to pass competing bills that would have funded their government scam, thus extending the shutdown until sometime next week.

The sick and twisted irony here is that the very same politicians that have been pretending that a government shutdown is some kind of a national emergency have now, thanks to the House GOP, extended their recess through October 13th, thus granting both sides a nice little bonus vacation as paid for by you, the socially engineered tax slaves.

The current odds of a 15 day or so shutdown perfectly aligns with these venal politrix whores returning from their shutdown sojourns; to wit:

The only current ongoing national emergency is the Federal government itself and its various unconstitutional agencies remaining open and operational; in other words, this kabuki theater shit show is the best thing that could have happened to America, and the longer the shutdown lasts the better it is for We the People.

And to reiterate once again, the only solution to the emergency that is a tyrannical and out of control Federal government is the following:

A permanent government vacation would solve most of our problems in very short order, but the chances of a deal being cut are all but guaranteed next week, which is a shame as all kinds of DEI, “climate change” and other communist projects will get their budgets reinstated as the plasma from We the People will continue to flow into unconstitutional color of law budgets that are nothing more than redistribution of “income” thievery.

Do NOT comply.

