The rapidly metastasizing abomination that is the illegitimate Federal government has been shut down since yesterday due to democrats demanding $1.5 trillion in spending for illegal invader healthcare, child sex mutilation surgeries, and other deranged idiocy.

Around 750,00 Federal workers are currently furloughed without pay that was stolen via “income” taxes, which is a decent start, but many millions more must be permanently let go.

From unconstitutional agencies like the FDA, EPA, CIA, FBI, NIH, NSA, ATF, and so on and so forth, and private corporations pretending to be federal like the IRS and Federal Reserve Bank that are all working in concert to socially engineer We the People into disenfranchised tax-debt slaves with no generational wealth forced under color of law to genetically modify ourselves with “free” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” all while being perpetually spied upon by unconstitutional

”Patriot” Acts and such, the best thing that could ever happen is a permanent Federal government shutdown.

With a radically reduced Federal government the amount of regained freedoms would be instantaneous, while democrats are nothing more than deranged communists that want to tax everyone into a technocratic Cloward-Piven identity politrix gulag.

And if anyone doubts that the average democrat despises freedom and wealth, then the following should prove exactly what their sick agenda is really all about:

What the useful idiot Joy Reid is terrified of is exactly what the Founding Fathers wanted for all of us:

That’s correct, no American in their right mind with a rudimentary comprehension of the Constitution wants to be stolen from in order to pay for the healthcare of illegal savages, or child sex operations, or much of anything else really.

And how about the tax slaves paying for illegals having sex change operations?

The likes of Joy Reid would deem anyone opposing the “free” funding of such procedures a bigot and homophobe and transphobe and whatever other Intelligence-Industrial Complex insults du jour that they supply her with.

And then there’s Maxine Waters, who admitted that one of the real reason Democrats are going to shutdown the government is to maintain their illegal voting demographics:

Reporter: “Are Democrats demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?” Rep. Waters: “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody.” But perhaps Trump will finally get around to getting rid of a lot of things that no one wants, or at least a few things?:

Wetbrain low IQ race baiters like Waters have no business being in government, but because they are abject failures in the private sector they slither their way into politrix.

The actual truth behind this shutdown is profoundly horrifying:

And here it is: This is exactly why the Democrats have shut down the U.S. government: One of the most shocking whistleblowers in the history of whistleblowing: Whistleblower inside the Biden–Kamala administration: “I couldn’t believe that we were giving these people Social Security cards and U.S. passports, free medical, free housing, free food — free everything.” Whistleblower: “They were incentivized to qualify illegals for long-term disability so they could receive Social Security for life — basically, ‘set for life.’” “They wanted us to identify them in such a way that they would qualify for long-term Social Security disability. And once they qualify, it’s for life — they’re essentially set up permanently.” “That doesn’t sound like a refugee to me. Just being honest, that sounds like someone planning to stay here forever.” “They instructed us to talk to the ‘clients’ — because once they arrive, they’re called clients — and ask if they had recurring headaches, lower back problems, or anything else that might qualify them for long-term disability.” “Yes, it is insanity. But in order to get Social Security disability benefits, don’t you need a Social Security number? Well, we were told that one of the first steps was signing them up for Social Security.” Q: “This is unbelievable. So they come over here, get a Social Security number, and become legal?” Answer: “Correct.” 📝 A deliberate strategy by Democrats to use government handouts at taxpayers’ expense as bribes to encourage a voter invasion. Source

Does any American that understands the nature of this NWO globopedo scam of destroying the nation from within really want to pay for any of this? And do not forget that this very same government has been funding Antifa, BLM, and other domestic terror networks with money stolen from you via taxes.

But perhaps Trump will finally get around to getting rid of a lot of things that no one wants, or at least a few things?:

More like TRILLIONS of dollars, if you have the testicular fortitude Mister President:

Although in many ways it is impossible to disagree with the following:

The more layoffs and departmental slashing, the better the MAGA:

The longer the Federal government stays shut down, the more Americans will realize just what a scam this whole system is, especially since they will never feel the effects of said shutdown; in other words, this is the best thing that could happen to this nation in order for the average America to start to appreciate that they are the food for a rapacious, illegitimate and tyrannical government:

Because anyone with a few functioning brain cells still trusts the government?

Let us all pray:

