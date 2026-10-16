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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 16

I am reminded of the time the President of the Keebler Cookie company bragged to me that they made the BEST belly fillers. Look good, taste good and have NO nutritional value. I believe that personifies what the food chemists have done to our manufactured food supplies over all. I am also reminded of a single mother who did not cook and had a handsome 10 year old son that had chronic migraines. The physician believed the drug manufacturer and prescribed daily drug injections to alleviate the problem. In reality, her son and his sister and mother ate fast food meals daily. the root cause of the migraine problem. Chronic consumption of MSG in it's many names was the culprit.

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Ronnie Willie's avatar
Ronnie Willie
Oct 16

Soylent Green is people!

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