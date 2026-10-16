The food supply in America has been deliberately contaminated and weaponized against the general populace. It is not just the Great Depopulation as perpetuated by BigPharma’s entirely unsafe and ineffective vaccine program, but it is more of a twin-pronged culling with BigFood also in on the greater NWO globopedo eugenics project.

As the saying goes, from the womb to the tomb it is nonstop vaccines and GMO foods that are completely unsafe for human consumption, only this Great Poisoning starts well before inception with the majority of genetically modified parents subsisting on what amounts to nightmarish diets of fake foods laced with all kinds of unnecessarily toxic additives and ingredients.

It is not just deadly mercury and aluminum adjuvants added to vaccines, but, also, similar ingredients added to baby food to ensure a lifetime of ailments, premature lifespans and cognitive impairment; to wit:

If anyone believes that the arsenic and lead are accidentally contaminating baby foods, then you also still probably somehow Trust the $cience.

Unsurprisingly, it only took Texas AG Ken Paxton half a decade to come around to going after these criminal BigFood corporations:

After the baby has been sufficiently poisoned, but not killed off, it is then enrolled into a government indoctrination camp known as public school (as paid for via unconstitutional property tax theft, because there is no private property ownership in America, but there sure is a lot of social engineering and democide), where the poisoning seamlessly continues unabated:

40 different school lunches were taken, frozen and sent to an independent lab for testing



Here’s what was found



- Over 93% positive for glyphosate

- 100% positive for heavy metals

- 29 different pesticides were found

- Aviary contraceptive in school lunches, meaning it prevents the bird from laying eggs

- Very toxic heavy metals, high levels that are known to cause permanent brain damage

- We found very low nutrients, like abysmal levels of nutrients



“The levels of nutrients were so low that the owner of the lab said there were more toxins than nutrients in this food — The results were horrible”



But it doesn’t end there, all this was also found during additional testing of foods in America



- School lunches contained 6000% more heavy metals than deemed safe

- Fast food burgers contained 1000% more heavy metals than deemed safe

- 100% of Chick-fil-A sandwiches also had this aviary contraceptive

- American fast food burgers contain Butanediol, “We are pretty sure injected into these cows because it makes muscle meat grow — it’s shown on the manufacturer data sheet to cause aggression and combativeness.”

- 93%–100% of samples tested of baby formula, fast food and Girl Scout cookies contained weed killer

- Trader Joe’s gluten-free bagel contain huge amounts of gluten, “20 times higher, 269 parts per million of gluten” Source

When the child graduates school it has been indoctrinated not only to be a good compliant tax slave for the rest of its abbreviated life, but to also consume similar unhealthy foods that it was practically force fed during this “education” such that these abysmal diets become permanent lifestyle choices.

And the unaffordability of healthy foods is by no means some kind of accident, as the economy continues to punish all Americans that are not the ultra-wealthy, so most are herded into cheaper noxious diets by design:

This should upset every American



You can buy a large can of Pringles, a box of Mac and cheese, a family size box of name brand cereal and a full pack of Chips Ahoy cookies all together for about the same price as one small bag of sweet potatoes or Brussels sprouts



This is why so many Americans choose junk. Good food is extensive and junk is much cheaper by comparison



And when you think about it, it really makes no sense. Because a few loose Brussels sprouts shouldn’t cost more than items with 40 ingredients that needs to be put in packaging



It’s almost like we’re supposed to choose the bad food so we have health issues and they can make more money off us getting sick….



Remember even Calley Means says he worked for Big Food and the pharmaceutical industry and he said they absolutely work together to keep us sick Source

Sick Americans generate windfall profits for the Medical-Industrial Complex, and BigPharma has always been colluding with BigFood to perpetuate their Great Poisoning, with CEOs and the rest of the C-suites all sitting on each others boards to ensure the maximization of earnings for both industries at the expense of the debt slaves.

Unsurprisingly, the ingredients lists that the criminal FDA intentionally allows BigFood to list are all a massive sleight of hand fraud:

There is a scam American companies are using to manipulate what ingredient gets listed as the first main ingredient on products



Take Smuckers, strawberries is the first ingredient. So you would think strawberries is the main primary ingredient, but that’s not true



American companies are using a food formulation technique known as ‘ingredient splitting’



For Smuckers, they divide the sweeteners up into 3 different ingredients. That way, each of them weigh less



This allows the word strawberries to be listed on the label as the first ingredient, giving the impression that it's mostly strawberries. In reality, it's mostly sugar.



This is a scam. It’s outright manipulation of our system and lying to customers



Ingredients splitting is a real labeling tactic, and it is legal. It’s allowed by the FDA



I included 10 more popular American foods where this same “ingredients slitting” scam tactic is being used at the end of the video Source

And how about fast food operations like McDonald’s selling that mystery meat that President Trump recently forced into America…?

…well, it just so happens to contain human protein:

ALERT: FBI UNCOVERS HUMAN REMAINS IN MCDONALD’S MEAT SUPPLY? THE DARK TRUTH YOU WON’T BELIEVE



The FBI just uncovered something straight out of a nightmare: human remains found at a Detroit business tied to McDonald’s meat supply. This isn’t just another rumor – it’s a revelation that could shake the fast-food industry to its core and expose the darkest side of the American food chain.



What’s Happening?

A routine investigation spiraled into a horror show when the FBI stumbled upon boxes of human body parts at a business that allegedly supplies meat to McDonald’s. This isn’t a simple case of spoiled meat—this is far more sinister. Human remains, body parts, and a twisted network of illegal activity now at the forefront of this explosive story. If true, this means millions of Americans could have unknowingly consumed products from a supply chain tainted with human remains.



Corruption Behind the Funeral Industry

It doesn’t stop there. The business at the heart of this scandal, International Biological, is more than just a medical supplier. It’s allegedly been illegally trafficking human body parts for years, all under the guise of education and medical purposes. And who’s behind this? Art Rathburn, a mortician licensed in Michigan for over 30 years, now exposed as the orchestrator of this gruesome operation.



What Does This Mean for You?

Let’s be real: if these remains made it into the food chain, this is the biggest scandal McDonald’s has ever faced. The implications? Terrifying. Think about the consequences of human remains mixing into what’s supposed to be your fast-food meal. This isn't just a fast-food issue; it’s a wake-up call to rethink everything we trust about the food industry.



The Truth is Unfolding, And It’s Darker Than You Think

The FBI is still piecing this together, but what we know now should have every American questioning the integrity of what’s really on their plate. Is this just one supplier, or are there more secrets buried in the fast-food empire? Source

Before cannibalism was stealthily introduced into the American diet this is what fast food looked like back in the day versus now:

Literally impossible to eat healthy outside anymore. Source

From fast foods to fast poisonings.

Of course, the eugenicists behind the Great Reset do not want anyone eating meat anyway, with their favorite black ops money laundering errand boy pushing this anti-human agenda:

Or why tick-borne diseases like Lone Star are being deployed all across America:

And what about the premium one pays for certified “organic” foods?

Your favorite "organic" bread is tainted with CARCINOGENIC GLYPHOSATE.



The Florida Department of Health detected glyphosate in 75% of breads tested, including:



⚠️DAVE’S KILLER BREAD

⚠️NATURE’S OWN

⚠️WONDER BREAD

⚠️SARA LEE Source

Basically, all wheat has been poisoned by glyphosate and GMO contamination.

And it is not just meat, or synthetic meat, but now an Israeli company has decided to get in on the Great Poisoning and sell Americans fake fish:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in America



“3D Printed Salmon just hit American grocery shelves from Israel”



“Printing layer by layer to mimic the muscle fibre & fat distribution of the real thing” Source

Unsurprisingly, thanks the to captured FDA and their BigFood coconspirators, the various supermarkets carrying this 3D printed garbage do not have to disclose that it is synthetic protein.

The Israeli company Steakholder Foods is selling these products under the brand name PERFECTA, with none of their offerings qualifying as Kosher because no rabbi would ever certify this malignant slop as Kosher.

These fake fishes and meats are printed using soy flour, rapeseed oil, modified starch, methylcellulose, gums, and artificial colorings; in other words, these are extremely dangerous “foods” that will cause a broad range of adverse events over time.

And speaking of vaccines and food, and specifically the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform, there may very well be good reason that folic acid is being increasingly added to various foods:

Humans saturated with caustic folic acid…

…while concurrently getting pumped full of Modified mRNA “vaccines” with said additive greatly increasing transfection: why, what could possibly go wrong?

The majority of food in America is truly unfit for human consumption.

Supporting local farmers and growing your own food is the only way out of this Great Poisoning.

Do NOT comply.

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