Last Friday President Trump decided to intervene in the free markets by manipulating the price of beef at the direct expense of American cattle ranchers.

There are many serious issues with this deal, and when Trump was initially asked exactly where this foreign beef will originate from he was evasive:

Q: On the beef deal, which countries did you make the deal with?



Trump: I don’t want to say. Source

A couple of days later Trump had no choice but to disclose the origins of this mystery meat:

TRUMP: “We'll by Argentinian beef.”



Reporters:' What about the US farmers who are suffering?'



Trump: “Argentina is fighting for its life. Do you understand me? They’re dying.”



He says this as 77 American cattle producers are going out of business in the US per day. Source

It is not just that 77 American cattle ranchers go out of business daily in America…

…and is not just yet another bailout of a foreign nation….

…it is that the meat from Argentina is contaminated and as such dangerously toxic:

Beef that is under normal conditions impossible to sell:

Worse than socialism indeed:

The poisoning of the genetically modified tax slaves must proceed:

For greater context, the American cattle ranching space, which is a vital component of the food supply, is about to collapse, while Trump once again bails out a foreign nation with questionable allegiances:

Trump is buying toxic beef from Argentina to prop up an Israeli vassal state in South America, while putting American cattle ranchers out of business.



Chalk up another win for MAGA!! 🇺🇸 Source

Severe irreversible side effects and highly carcinogenic, yet Trump is more concerned about foreign cattle ranchers exporting inedible beef as American cattle ranchers quite literally die off:

Perhaps the plot is not lost, but is finally being revealed for all to see now:

Between the import flood and the monopolies, we are headed straight for the PSYOP-FAMINE component of the Great Reset.

In other words, this central planning scam is anti-MAGA and anti-MAHA, with the pink beef sludge food rations of the AI-driven social credit score system nearing its horrifying transhumanist endgame; to wit:

USDA WHISTLEBLOWER: 70% of Supermarket Ground Beef is PINK SLIME



Former USDA scientist Gerald Zirnstein — the man who coined “pink slime” — now grinds his own hamburger because he refuses to buy store meat.



Here’s the truth:



In 2018 the USDA quietly reclassified pink slime as “ground beef.” It can now be mixed into any ground beef with zero labeling or disclosure.



Pink slime is beef trimmings once used only for dog food and cooking oil. The industry heats the waste, spins it in a centrifuge, sprays it with ammonia gas to kill bacteria, compresses it into bricks, flash-freezes it, and adds this cheap filler to most supermarket ground beef.



Zirnstein and fellow scientist Carl Custer warned it was a salvage product, not real beef. Their bosses — with industry ties — overruled them.



Zirnstein calls it economic fraud.



Your grocery store “ground beef” isn’t what you think it is.



To avoid the ammonia and byproducts, buy local from farmers, butchers and ranchers that verify their products are 100% pure beef. Source

To reiterate: waste product for human consumption:

70% OF SUPERMARKET GROUND BEEF IS PINK SLIME



In 2018 the USDA quietly reclassified pink slime as official “ground beef.”



It can now be mixed into any ground beef you buy at the store — with zero labeling, zero disclosure, and zero warning to consumers.



This is pure outrage. The USDA has handed the meat industry a license to deceive you about what’s actually in your food. They’re letting cheap, heavily processed filler pass as real ground beef while hiding it from the public.



What pink slime once was used for:

Beef trimmings and scraps that were previously considered waste — used only for dog food and rendering into cooking oil.



The process they don’t want you to know about:

These trimmings are heated, spun in a centrifuge to strip out the fat, sprayed with ammonia gas to kill bacteria, compressed into bricks, flash-frozen, and then secretly blended into your “ground beef” as a cheap filler to pad profits.



Health harms of consuming it:

- Treated with ammonia gas — the same harsh chemical used in household cleaners and industrial products. This raises legitimate concerns about chemical residues ending up in the meat you eat.

- Made from low-grade scraps that start heavily contaminated with bacteria; the industry relies on a chemical bath instead of quality sourcing.

- Produces mushier, lower-quality ground beef that releases excessive liquid when cooked, shrinks more, tastes worse, and has inferior texture and nutrition compared to real ground beef from actual cuts.

- Past incidents showed ammonia-treated batches still testing positive for pathogens like salmonella when levels were adjusted, proving the “safety treatment” isn’t foolproof.

- Hidden in your food with no transparency — you can’t avoid it or make informed choices, potentially leading to long-term exposure to chemically processed, lower-grade meat and unknown cumulative effects on digestion and overall health.



This isn’t just “beef.” It’s a rebranded waste product slipped into the food supply without your knowledge or consent.



The USDA’s decision is a disgrace to food safety and consumer rights.



Fight back: Grind your own beef from whole roasts or steaks. Buy directly from local butchers who grind fresh in front of you. Demand real transparency and labeling.



Your family deserves to know exactly what’s on their plate. Source

This really is central planning with winners and losers chosen not by the free market and what Americans actually desire, but by a politburo committee:

Unsurprisingly, this latest market manipulation also serves as a bailout for fast food restaurants that continue to destroy MAHA all at the expense of American food producers vital for national security, health and prosperity:

Without ranchers the transhumanist NWO globopedo agenda will accelerate, with pink sludge, lab grown tumorigenic synthetic meat and bug gruel becoming the main food rations in this post-human neo-feudalist dystopia replete with biometric borders, Flock cameras and drones blanketing the planet.

Which is precisely why there is yet another unconstitutional war putting huge pressure on gas prices, with the Strategic Petroleum Reserves cratering fast…

…less than 40 days of fuel now left…

…a national debt that has spiraled out of control, now exceeding the mind boggling sum of $40 trillion, true inflation somewhere around 10%, Americans completely priced out of buying homes…

…and a bond market that is in dire trouble requiring ever more central planning courtesy of the tax slaves in the amount of nearly a trillion dollars of fresh intervention…

…with the fast approaching mid-terms pointing to the disastrous defeat of the Uniparty Republicans by the radical communist politician whores hellbent on destroying America from within…

…all while Trump telegraphs that temporarily reducing the price of ground beef will somehow convince We the People to overlook the economic ruin, accelerating hyperinflation, fuel shortages, and impending PSYOP-FAMINE for 25% cheaper foreign pink sludge.

PSYOP-FAMINE perfectly slots into the inescapable PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH.

Is this really MAGA?

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX