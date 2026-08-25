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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
Aug 25

I put this on FB with a link to this Substack. I hate most of the people there. Even the ones in my camp are really stupid, posting retarded memes, etc.

"Please witness the following.

Here's Emily publicly admitting that the person you know she voted for has done some seriously fucked-up, horrible, harebrained things.

This isn't to say that the Dipshit who ran against him wouldn't have inflicted as much, if not more, damage.

The two (FAKE) "sides" just go about looting and killing the American taxpayer in different ways.

I have yet to see any so-called progressive admit to making grave errors, which they have done."

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nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
Aug 25

Seems like the slow-n-steady march to the slaughterhouse continues for PEOPLE, who unlike cattle, will once again willingly get in the line for the latest death by a thousand lab generated lot numbers and batches! Which apparently view as less painful than a thousand paper-cuts!

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