Ever since the wholly unconstitutional fraud that is the “Affordable” Care Act (ACA), also colloquially known as “Obamacare,” was imposed on America on March 23, 2010, the “health” care scam has quite literally gone off the rails and become an unaffordable and untenable burden that has further eroded the dwindling wealth of the tax slaves.

“Obamacare” was literally a con since inception, with the ACA architect and MIT economist Jonathan Gruber admitting that it was, “the stupidity of the American voter” that allowed for him and Democrats to hide “Obamacare’s” true costs from the public. “That was really, really critical for the thing to pass,” said Gruber. “But I’d rather have this law than not.” In other words, low informational voters allow for the government to continue foisting their color of law social engineering, democide, and thievery on We the People like there’s no tomorrow; to wit:

Which brings us to an outrageous and offensive granular accounting of just what a swindle the “health” insurance racket really is:

American is a healthy 28 year old, he decided to skip paying for health insurance this year because the cheapest plan was $900 per month with a high deductible



He had to spend 2 nights in the ER without insurance, he breaks down the bill



“This is my receipt from spending 2 days in the hospital:



- It totaled about $24,000

- My CT scan alone was $8,300

- Laboratory, 6,000

- IV therapy, $1,020, $4,000 in total



And while $24,000 seems like a lot of money, let me show you something. This is what I'm actually paying, $2,478



because when you don't have insurance, these hospitals give you a discount. They discounted $22,000 off of this bill”



“But if I had insurance, I wouldn't have gotten that discount. So it would've been a $24,000 bill billed to my insurance, and then my insurance would've said, ‘Hey, you have a $5,000 deductible. You need to pay $5,000 for this last emergency room visit.’



Then you tack on the $900 a month that I'd be paying for that insurance. I'd be paying $20K this year for healthcare.



So the craziest part about this is even if I have another hospital visit, by the end of this year, I'm still gonna be paying less than I would if I had insurance. At minimum, my cost for healthcare this year would've been $20,000 with insurance. Right now I'm at $2,400.”



US Health Insurance is a scam Source

Because more and more Americans are finally realizing that it is simply not worth it to be extorted with monthly “health” insurance premiums and onerous deductibles, radical left NWO globopedo captured states like California are now starting to penalize their citizen residents while extending the replacement migration savage invaders free everything:

California resident is upset because she’s required by law to have health insurance, but she shows how much it would cost for her



Then plans she can pick from are roughly $2,600-$4,700 per month and still have high deductibles



She can’t afford this. Illegals get this for free Source

And exactly what is the penalty, you might ask?

American shows in California, if you don’t have health insurance you are penalized and charged $950 per adult and $475 per child



For a full year family of 4, that’s $2,850



This was signed into law by Gavin Newsom in 2019



Illegals get healthcare for free and are exempt Source

Some California residents are being robbed even worse:

For more context on this illegal wealth redistribution designed to usher in neo-feudalism for citizens and illegals alike:

And an even broader aerial view of this Cloward-Piven strategy to destroy America from within with the flooding of illegals and a metastasizing welfare system that is meant to collapse the country:

Actually, the 1% are not stealing $163b a year, or even a single $1 a year from anyone, because no one living outside the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. and/or not employed by the illegitimate Federal government owes a cent of tax money to the IRS as a matter of law…

…with the 1% smartly protecting themselves, whereas the 99% mindlessly go along with the shakedown, but even Trump knows this is all unconstitutional:

…or why Obamacare is yet another tax that paved the way for “health” insurance companies to increasingly fleece Americans for the illusion of coverage, all while kicking back taxpayer monies to BigPharma for those “free” gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

And the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate creation is still hard at work lying to Americans on the daily:

But people are waking up, and directly responding to Barack Hussein Obama on X:

A quick ACA history lesson on professional mendaciousness:

This is how Obamacare was sold to the American people.



It was all lies and has cost this country a fortune.



Democrats not only don’t take any responsibility for this, they blame Trump for the current cost of healthcare. Source

Another granular example of the “health” insurance calculus:

American “I pay a thousand dollars a month for health insurance”



He just went to the doctor and got the bill, it was $150 up front + $1,475 billed



Insurance only covered $182

He pays $1,443



He called and asked, without health insurance it would have been $500



This is a scam Source

And another example:

American has health insurance



His daughter dislocated her knee and needed an MRI. The bill with insurance is $2,400



He finds out there is a cash price for only $600



It would cost this American $1,800 more for an MRI because he has health insurance



This is a scam



“We need to fix healthcare. The fact that I'm able to find a more affordable solution than my insurance company is messed up.” Source

And for good measure:

A huge health insurance SCAM more people need to be talking about



- American with insurance was told her MRI total with insurance would be $5,100

- Without insurance the bill would be $700



After learning this she asked to not use her insurance, the hospital told her “Since you have insurance, we are not going to let you self-pay it. — How is that not a scam? Isn't it my choice if I want to self-pay something versus running it through my insurance”



“Insurance is such a ripoff. — health insurance is a scam” Source

Which brings us to today’s poll:

Do NOT comply.

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