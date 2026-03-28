2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
34m

Let me add my own, recent testimony... I'm 57 and have only had health insurance for a few years out of my adult life. July 2025 I hit a deer on my motorcycle and (probably stupidly) didn't have PIP on my insurance policy. I was taken by ambulance to the hospital, ($3k), treated for minor road-rash and a broken rib and released in a few hours. The bill of $48k included a CT scan, (just in case). A few months later, I got another bill for $6k for the ER doctor. The hospital gave me a one-time hardship break of 10% of my annual income; $5,700.

I honestly don't know what my health insurance would even be, but my employer offers to pay "half of a Bronze Level plan". I had opted out for the simple reason that I do not trust the HealthCare Industrial Complex. One could make the argument that those who pay the exorbitant insurance premiums, (themselves or their employer) are forced to subsidize "charity cases" like myself, and that may have some merit. My gripe is that, due to the HCIC that has been put into place, the system is rigged to over-charge everyone. Bless the folks that scraped me off the road and bandaged me up, but the total charges were almost exactly my total annual income....

I feel like the system says; we're going to gang-rape you anyway, so you might as well just decide to enjoy it...

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Ken Klassy's avatar
Ken Klassy
1h

I am 61 and paying $2,500 a month for insurance for myself and my wife. I considered MediShare this past year but didn't make the switch. Anyone have practical suggestions for a replacement of traditional insurance?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture