Ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, the data has been truly beyond horrifying…

…and now we have additional data to further bolster the mass democide reality on the ground; to wit:

The chart from the above X post:

When you add in the lockdown drug abuse mortality (i.e. heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine overdoses), which is now a far deadlier pursuit due to the profoundly compromised and permanently inflamed immune systems of the genetically modified VAIDS sufferers, the mortality of the young demographic is truly staggering.

Even casual drug and alcohol users can kick off their spike protein induced myocarditis, and other latent, yet unrelentingly burgeoning heart damage.

Some additional color on exactly why this is transpiring:

Let us not even get into the other adverse events like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, etc. that the young are experiencing at unprecedented levels.

But there may be a real solution to prevent this cardiac death murder in young and older demographics alike, and the potential to attenuate this damage:

The protocol for this myocarditis mitigation strategy was included in the following article:

From the above article:

I started a daily regimen of Doxycycline tablets of 100 mg for a month, then I dropped down to 50 mg for a month, and now I am on a continuous dose of 25 mg indefinitely. During these three plus months I was also taking 24mg of Ivermectin pills once a day.

To ensure that the heart is not further attacked and continuously damaged by the immune system that has been perverted by the human spike protein factory, sub-antimicrobial doses of Doxycycline must be administered indefinitely.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

