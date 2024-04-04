Sudden Cardiac Death in Younger Persons Up 66% (21 Sigma)
With lockdown drug abuse mortality removed from the data...
Ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, the data has been truly beyond horrifying…
…and now we have additional data to further bolster the mass democide reality on the ground; to wit:
The chart from the above X post:
When you add in the lockdown drug abuse mortality (i.e. heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine overdoses), which is now a far deadlier pursuit due to the profoundly compromised and permanently inflamed immune systems of the genetically modified VAIDS sufferers, the mortality of the young demographic is truly staggering.
Even casual drug and alcohol users can kick off their spike protein induced myocarditis, and other latent, yet unrelentingly burgeoning heart damage.
Some additional color on exactly why this is transpiring:
Let us not even get into the other adverse events like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, etc. that the young are experiencing at unprecedented levels.
But there may be a real solution to prevent this cardiac
death murder in young and older demographics alike, and the potential to attenuate this damage:
The protocol for this myocarditis mitigation strategy was included in the following article:
From the above article:
I started a daily regimen of Doxycycline tablets of 100 mg for a month, then I dropped down to 50 mg for a month, and now I am on a continuous dose of 25 mg indefinitely. During these three plus months I was also taking 24mg of Ivermectin pills once a day.
To ensure that the heart is not further attacked and continuously damaged by the immune system that has been perverted by the human spike protein factory, sub-antimicrobial doses of Doxycycline must be administered indefinitely.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
It was indeed not just older folks. Left my teaching position Jan 26, '21. Speaking, in early January, to the two colleagues of my discipline (at other district schools) who were 42 and mid-late 30's, to announce my decision to leave, they told me that they had already taken the jab. One of the reasons I chose to cut short my career was fear of pressure to take the jab.
Noting once again--as I did when reading this months ago--"I had to" to go to Hawaii for a vacation. No 'had' involved. I chose to. You could have cancelled the trip.