This Substack had previously shared a “vaccine” adverse event that befell a close relative…

…today we have an important update, with a detailed timeline:

On April 11, 2021 I had to get my Covid vaccine shot in order to get on the airplane to Hawaii for a short vacation

On May 30, 2021 on the way back home mid-flight I suffered my first heart attack

On December 13, 2022 I got Covid

On December 22, 2022, I had a second heart attack that the cardiologist claimed was due to Covid (2SG: it was due to the continual spike protein damage from the “vaccine”)

In late 2023 I started a daily regimen of Doxycycline tablets of 100 mg for a month, then I dropped down to 50 mg for a month, and now I am on a continuous dose of 25 mg indefinitely. During these three plus months I was also taking 24mg of Ivermectin pills once a day

On November 28, 2023 I went to see my cardiologist and she said that my heart was doing better. I could tell she was pleasantly surprised

On March 11, 2024 I went back and my cardiologist said that my heart is, “totally recuperated.” She was extremely impressed, even a little confused. I could tell that this kind of healing was not something that she had experienced often, or maybe even ever before.

Due to the nature of this slow kill bioweapon delivery system, which forces the immune system to permanently attack its own heart cells because they have been genetically reprogrammed to express proteins that are not recognized by the body, my relative will have to administer sub-antimicrobial doses of Doxycycline for the rest of her life. She will also take 24mg of Ivermectin indefinitely, because without it she says she feels significantly worse.

My relative’s protocol was based on the information contained in the following article:

Given that these Modified mRNA “vaccines” reprogram your body by integrating into the genome, it is impossible to determine if the associated damage will ever subside; thus, my relative will have to administer this sub-antimicrobial Doxycycline regimen for the rest of her life, or she will risk continual heart attacks from re-injured heart cells.

Pfizer and Moderna — and by extension the “vaccine” patent holders DoD and Pentagon — always knew that around 29 percent of injected people would show symptoms of myocarditis, with 3 percent instantly showing biomarkers of “increased Tropinin.” They knew based on medical literature that around 50 percent of myocarditis patients would die within five years, with 75 percent dead within 10 years, which works out to 6 billion injected, thus 900 million expected dead within five years, and 1.3 billion dead over the next 10 years. And that’s just from myocarditis, and does not even factor the epidemic of turbo cancers and prion-based diseases!

They also knew that there was no way to treat myocarditis, or so they wrongly believed.

This Substack was recently informed that based on this one case study above, other cardiologists will be replicating this very same protocol to treat their patients; they will be pooling their data, and will be publishing a study corroborating the above with large sample groups.

Therefore, the above “vaccine” induced myocarditis treatment protocol may very well be one of the most important repurposed drug applications in the history of medicine.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

