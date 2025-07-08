In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first success story was emailed to yours truly the other day, and it perfectly reinforces that fact that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole attenuate the “vaccine” induced spike protein harms; to wit:

The Moderna offering of Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” is actually a far more concentrated dose than Pfizer’s poison, so the fact that it took just ten days to recover from the adverse effects is impressive. In terms of sinus infections, this too is completely unsurprising. Adding CBD oil only adds to the synergy of this self-healing protocol, and many of the vitamins that this subscriber used may be found in an all-in-one nutraceutical like VIR-X, which also addresses viral replication, spike proteins, and even cancer.

And speaking of cancer, the following astonishing success story is courtesy of Dr. Makis:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - 83 year old woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer is now Cancer Free after 7 months!! Some 80+ year olds have far more courage than 40 year olds! 🤔 You are NEVER too old to get significant benefit with repurposed drugs. "My Nan (83) is cancer free after 7 months on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole" "She was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast Cancer with bone metastasis....she began conventional treatment in September 2024" "Her last scan was on June 6th which found "no measurable disease" "Thank you for all that you do, I believe my Nan would not be where she is today if I didn't find your work." I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. 😃 We help thousands of Cancer patients directly and probably hundreds of thousands indirectly. Big Pharma waited too long to suppress this Cancer Treatment revolution, now it's too late to put the genie back in the bottle! 👏 Source

The ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight may very well be the following treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

