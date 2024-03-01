In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures come three more incredibly inspirational stories.

Our first anecdotal case once again highlights just how clueless and callous the average oncologist really is, telling our cancer patient to abandon all hope and simply succumb to their rare disease:

As per the many articles featured on this Substack and the copious research citations, we know that Fenbendazole may in fact be a potent cancer cure.

Previously, we reviewed research on fungal infections and their possible cause in Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, and even cancer; to wit:

Our next anecdotal success story pertains to a long-term candida infestation:

It is very possible that the Fenbendazole did not only eradicate the candida, attenuate the Graves Disease as well as the psoriasis, but also prevented any neurodegenerative disease going forward. And we may also extrapolate that the potential for future cancer may be prevented as well since Fenbendazole acts as a powerful cancer prophylaxis.

The synergistic combination therapy of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin may in fact be the holy grail when it comes to the deliberately elusive ‘cure for cancer:’

No need to guess whatsoever, because clearly this father’s life was saved. And any time the democidal MAID program — or any hospital or doctor for that matter — is prevented from murdering a patient is a win for all of humanity; which is precisely why the penetrated and captured illegitimate governments and their various criminal agencies (e.g. FDA, CFIA, etc.) working closely with their Medical Industrial Complex partners-in-crime do not want anyone to have access to lifesaving miracle drugs like Fenbendazole and Ivermectin.

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X