In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug success stories come the latest quartet of anecdotal experiences that are truly inspirational.

We start with an undiagnosed case of what may be attributed to the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” shedding, which is a real phenomenon:

Fenbendazole potentially attenuating spike proteins due to shedding, and curing the associated sharp chest pains truly is amazing!

Readers of this Substack are well versed in just how puzzled doctors and various “experts” are about how effective a synergistic combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole really is; to wit:

It is so important for people to keep open minds, and try things in the face of the ubiquitous iatrocide.

This next success story came in the form of an email, and a rather irreverent one at that, which made me smile:

I used to have a blood cancer count of 22p/mil. My age(67,) it is supposed to be

Around 5 to 5.5. During the plandemic I took Ivermectin 1.6mg as per my weight, Vit D3, quercetin, zinc and vit C as per protocol of FLCCC. After 9 months the cancer count dropped to 8.5 and now 3 months ago it was measured at 1.5. Still smoke, drink as per my normal life style. Something worked. I have the blood results to prove it.

From antivaxer D. W. South Africa

Even if that Ivermectin keeps the associated drinking and smoking related diseases at bay, moderation may still be a good idea.

This next comment is a familial cancer remission twofer, and is absolutely incredible!

Just to clarify, PetMectin is pharmaceutical grade Ivermectin, which equates to human grade Ivermectin.

And Tom Childs is absolutely correct in inferring that adding Ivermectin to Fenbendazole makes for a far more potent protocol…

…is it any wonder then that the powers that be do not want anyone having access to these lifesaving miracle drugs…

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week).

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week).

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

