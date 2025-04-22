In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

As this Substack has been exposing for several years now, the average oncologist is a clueless slave of the Medical Industrial Complex that mindlessly prescribes useless and highly dangerous cancer “treatments” like chemo with stratospheric profit margins; these doctors could care less that their remission rates are, on average, less than a measly 15%, and if anyone dares cure themselves with inexpensive repurposed drugs, these “experts” not only are indifferent, but in far too many instances are actually angry and indignant; to wit:

Patty used the treatment protocol featured at the end of this article to cure two very serious diagnoses in Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion (SIL) & Cervical Cancer (CC), and while chemo is at best questionable, we have actual research indicating that adding Ivermectin to this legacy treatment significantly improves outcomes.

Ivermectin has powerful antitumor effects, including the inhibition of proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenic activity, in a variety of cancer cells. This may be related to the regulation of multiple signaling pathways by ivermectin through PAK1 kinase. On the other hand, ivermectin promotes programmed cancer cell death, including apoptosis, autophagy and pyroptosis. Ivermectin induces apoptosis and autophagy is mutually regulated. Interestingly, ivermectin can also inhibit tumor stem cells and reverse multidrug resistance and exerts the optimal effect when used in combination with other chemotherapy drugs.

The issue is that there were no groups in the chemo + Ivermectin studies that were just administered the Ivermectin without the chemo, and that was by design; in other words, administering just Ivermectin may have similar or better results than without the chemo, and adding Fenbendazole to the mix would most certainly have shown far better outcomes, but BigPharma does NOT want any of this ever getting out and becoming mainstream.

The next subscriber success anecdote involves a beloved furry companion that was written off for dead by the veterinarian, which is what oncologists playing God also love to do; that is, make up arbitrary death sentences for conditions that they are unable to treat, all but assuring that the pet owner/patient believes in these immoral life expectancy guesstimate lies, thus succumbing to these diagnoses in a ‘timely fashion’ — this is the only part of the treatment that the doctor is an “expert” in, but only if the cancer sufferer is foolish enough to believe them to the point that they convince themselves to die as per the pretended forecasting.

I see all of these comments, and they are all extraordinarily important to share.

Thank you Porge for taking the time to write this.

And last but not least is a success story courtesy of Dr. Makis:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old Florida man with Stage 4 Renal Cell Clear Cell Cancer metastatic to chest becomes "CANCER FREE" after 3 months! Renal Cancer is a tough one...or...is it? 62 year old man with history of Stage 3 locally advanced Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma had a 3 cm tumor recurrence in the hilum. In early August 2024, this was one of my first patients. We started: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day increasing to 2mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 1000mg/day July 2024 PET/CT showed: 3cm hilar metastasis Aug 2024 (early): Ivermectin + Fenbendazole Oncologist: immunotherapy Nov.18, 2024 PET/CT: Cancer Free Apr.5, 2024 PET/CT: Cancer Free April 7 patient wrote me: "I promised I would keep you in the loop on my follow-up PET/CT scan. No evidence of cancer! Again, I want to thank you for helping me. " "Most people I talk to, especially those that have cancer or their loved ones have cancer, think I am nuts with the protocol I take but the results speak for themselves!" "I will keep spreading the word and praying for you and your family" PET/CT April 5, 2025: "No evidence of recurrent or residual renal cell cancer". "The most recent PET/CT showed a complete response" " My Oncologist is thrilled". I bet he is! [2SG: the exception to the rule re: thrilled oncologist] Because he sure as heck didn't do this. My Take... Quick. Easy. Cancer Free. Look, it honestly doesn't have to be complicated. The good news here is that there wasn't much overall tumor burden to deal with. One 3cm lesion. Patient jumped on this quickly before it spread further and he also knew that the Oncologist, having failed once, probably wasn't going to fix this. Remember, he was cancer free, on top of the line treatment that modern Oncology can offer in the United States (immunotherapy) and he STILL developed a 3cm recurrent cancer! I don't know how he found me, but he did. It was Day 3 of my Cancer Clinic. I'm now in the 8th month. I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. And i'm giving Oncologists results they've never seen before! Do you think they'll thank me one day? I doubt it But the patients are thankful and appreciative!

All of this is totally unsurprising to longterm readers of this Substack who are fully aware that the following may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. ( PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT )

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

