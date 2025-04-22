SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion & Cervical Cancer FULL REMISSION, K9 Spleen & Abdominal Cancer CURED & Stage 4 Renal Cell Clear Cell Cancer FULL REMISSION
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.
As this Substack has been exposing for several years now, the average oncologist is a clueless slave of the Medical Industrial Complex that mindlessly prescribes useless and highly dangerous cancer “treatments” like chemo with stratospheric profit margins; these doctors could care less that their remission rates are, on average, less than a measly 15%, and if anyone dares cure themselves with inexpensive repurposed drugs, these “experts” not only are indifferent, but in far too many instances are actually angry and indignant; to wit:
Patty used the treatment protocol featured at the end of this article to cure two very serious diagnoses in Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion (SIL) & Cervical Cancer (CC), and while chemo is at best questionable, we have actual research indicating that adding Ivermectin to this legacy treatment significantly improves outcomes.
Ivermectin has powerful antitumor effects, including the inhibition of proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenic activity, in a variety of cancer cells. This may be related to the regulation of multiple signaling pathways by ivermectin through PAK1 kinase. On the other hand, ivermectin promotes programmed cancer cell death, including apoptosis, autophagy and pyroptosis. Ivermectin induces apoptosis and autophagy is mutually regulated. Interestingly, ivermectin can also inhibit tumor stem cells and reverse multidrug resistance and exerts the optimal effect when used in combination with other chemotherapy drugs.
The issue is that there were no groups in the chemo + Ivermectin studies that were just administered the Ivermectin without the chemo, and that was by design; in other words, administering just Ivermectin may have similar or better results than without the chemo, and adding Fenbendazole to the mix would most certainly have shown far better outcomes, but BigPharma does NOT want any of this ever getting out and becoming mainstream.
The next subscriber success anecdote involves a beloved furry companion that was written off for dead by the veterinarian, which is what oncologists playing God also love to do; that is, make up arbitrary death sentences for conditions that they are unable to treat, all but assuring that the pet owner/patient believes in these immoral life expectancy guesstimate lies, thus succumbing to these diagnoses in a ‘timely fashion’ — this is the only part of the treatment that the doctor is an “expert” in, but only if the cancer sufferer is foolish enough to believe them to the point that they convince themselves to die as per the pretended forecasting.
And last but not least is a success story courtesy of Dr. Makis:
IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 63 year old Florida man with Stage 4 Renal Cell Clear Cell Cancer metastatic to chest becomes "CANCER FREE" after 3 months!
Renal Cancer is a tough one...or...is it?
62 year old man with history of Stage 3 locally advanced Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma had a 3 cm tumor recurrence in the hilum.
In early August 2024, this was one of my first patients. We started:
Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day increasing to 2mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1000mg/day
July 2024 PET/CT showed: 3cm hilar metastasis
Aug 2024 (early): Ivermectin + Fenbendazole Oncologist: immunotherapy
Nov.18, 2024 PET/CT: Cancer Free Apr.5, 2024 PET/CT: Cancer Free
April 7 patient wrote me:
"I promised I would keep you in the loop on my follow-up PET/CT scan. No evidence of cancer! Again, I want to thank you for helping me. "
"Most people I talk to, especially those that have cancer or their loved ones have cancer, think I am nuts with the protocol I take but the results speak for themselves!"
"I will keep spreading the word and praying for you and your family"
PET/CT April 5, 2025: "No evidence of recurrent or residual renal cell cancer".
"The most recent PET/CT showed a complete response" "
My Oncologist is thrilled". I bet he is! [2SG: the exception to the rule re: thrilled oncologist]
Because he sure as heck didn't do this.
My Take... Quick. Easy. Cancer Free.
Look, it honestly doesn't have to be complicated. The good news here is that there wasn't much overall tumor burden to deal with. One 3cm lesion.
Patient jumped on this quickly before it spread further and he also knew that the Oncologist, having failed once, probably wasn't going to fix this.
Remember, he was cancer free, on top of the line treatment that modern Oncology can offer in the United States (immunotherapy) and he STILL developed a 3cm recurrent cancer!
I don't know how he found me, but he did. It was Day 3 of my Cancer Clinic. I'm now in the 8th month.
I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.
And i'm giving Oncologists results they've never seen before!
Do you think they'll thank me one day? I doubt it
But the patients are thankful and appreciative!
All of this is totally unsurprising to longterm readers of this Substack who are fully aware that the following may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. (PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT)
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Hi there. I’ve followed you for sometime now even though I’m not a paid subscriber. I’m a chiropractor in a small town and have been somewhat obligated to work outside of my scope of practice with the new information regarding ivermectin and fenbendazole. My first patient was a lady with a 3 cm tumor on the root of her lung inadvertently found after she broke ribs in a farming accident. She was a 70+ year-old smoker with a very vibrant attitude and nature. (and yes, she had been fully vaccinated for Covid with all the other excuses especially looking after her sick daughter undergoing heart surgery during the vaccination craze. You can be sure she did not want to take it and felt immediately wrong and a bunch of ways in the week following the vaccinations)
Chemo was not in her cards at all. So I talked about the protocols that I have seen here. She was very keen on a different approach because she wasn’t stopping her lifestyle nor her smoking. I did insist on her following up with a medical doctor and CT scan and PET scan.
Her medical doctor immediately referred to her to an oncologist and set her up with a plan. Which she didn’t take because she was nearing the end of her 20 day ivermectin protocol. (That which I had ordered with fenbendazole from Virex)
She waited about two weeks and redid the protocol. This put her to about September or there about where she finally got a PET scan.
The tumor had shrunk and the activity was minimal. But they found a very large bowel tumor that was very active so the lung cancer concerns were switched to G.I. concerns. They attempted to do a colonoscopy, but were unsuccessful twice. She was very anemic, but she doubled down on her protocols and did not increase any dosages, but just stuck with the ivermectin and fenbendazole recommended in the new Joe Tippins protocol.
She finally had a new PET scan in February of this year, and there was no tumor activity anywhere in her body and symptomatology was gone. The lung tumor had shrunk even more and had zero activity as well.
She is presently living her life on the farm and happy as anything and would give me the praise.
I am not worthy for that praise, but I thank you for relentlessly sharing what you have learned and I give glory to God for letting this miracle be shared around the world.
Hi there, I am a new paid subscriber. Found this site because my husband was just diagnosed with P16 Head And Neck Cancer. We have purchased everything in this protocol, immediately droooed sugar and carbs from our diet, and he is going all in with this protocol to beat this thing! He started last week.
We are in crash course mode trying to learn all we can about this cancer.
Would be so grateful to be pointed to past articles on how and why vitamin E, and if there are any specific articles here addressing head and neck cancer? I am having a difficult time finding info on Substack addressing this cancer line, or hear from anyone who is also slaying their head and neck cancer with this.
Thanks for any help folks can offer us!! SO thankful for this info and I will report back and hopefully be one of your success stories!