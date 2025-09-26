In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first success story is from this Substack’s subscriber who wrote a comment in yesterday’s article about their marginal zone lymphoma, a slow growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is especially difficult to treat:

Total remission in a single month without using legacy BigPharma cancer treatments is truly amazing, and the fact that this subscriber is only the second patient that beat this type of cancer in his oncologist’s decades-long practice proves yet again how dangerous the Medical-Industrial Complex really is.

In terms of a remission protocol, at the end of this article there will be suggested prophylaxis dosages Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, etc.

The second success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it is especially impressive given the severe levels of metastasis:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 67 Year old Wisconsin woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes and bones (recurrence after J&J COVID-19 Vaccine) reports after 5 months We have daily breast cancer success stories 😀 67 Year old Wisconsin woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes and bones She had been cancer free but after taking J&J COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021, she suffered a Stage 4 recurrence (possible J&J Induced Turbo Cancer) In late March 2025 she started: Ivermectin Fenbendazole Kisqali (targeted therapy) Faslodex (hormone therapy) Results after 5 months: Shrinking lymph nodes and healing bone metastases. “I am enclosing my most recent CT...reflects improvement in my abdomen area along with no new growth...my oncologist also said that the area under my right jaw and right armpit were gone as well” “God bless you and all of your staff for being a precious gift for all of us” Source

And a third cancer remission from an X testimonial:

This most innovative and successful cancer cure has been written about extensively by this Substack ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, with the following treatment approach not only having a remission success rate of around 85% (versus the top oncologist’s remission rate of a mere 15% at best), but also treating Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, and many of the other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X