SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: A Veterinary Doctor Cures His Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Symptoms Gone, K9 Mast Cell
In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures comes a miraculous trio of success stories.
Our first comment is particularly fascinating since two unrelated animal studies accidentally stumbled across Fenbendazole as an irrefutable cancer; the first study involved beagles that the researchers could not induce cancer no matter what they tried, and they finally extrapolated that all of the dogs that they could not sicken were at some point dewormed with Fenbendazole, while the other cancer researcher was forced to deworm her humanized mice with Fenbendazole and was also unable to induce cancer in her lab animals — what is unsurprising is that in both cases the cancer researchers did not pursue this obvious cancer cure which we may assume was prohibited by their BigPharma patrons.
Third time’s the charm, but only thanks to the synergistic treatment protocol that will be included at the end of this article.
The next comment is so incredible and is what makes this Substack such a passion project for saving lives and helping people survive the Medical Industrial Complex iatrocide grinder:
Circling back to the veterinary applications of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin as a potent cancer combination therapy we have yet another miraculous case study:
Saving our beloved furry family members from the Veterinary Industrial Complex is also so very important, and reducing carbohydrates (i.e. sugars [commercial dog food is mostly cheap carbs, diseased proteins, toxic additives, etc.]) for all carbon based lifeforms suffering from cancer is critical for recovery.
The following protocol may be the holy grail cancer cure in plain sight, and compared to the deadly, useless and extortionately overpriced chemotherapy poisons, it is affordable* for everyone:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.
(*If anyone is legitimately unable to afford any of these VIREX products, then please leave a comment here and I will personally take care of you.)
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
To give you an update to the above, my Oncologist continues to disappoint. A full MRI indicated there may be a tumour in my prefrontal cortex, who needs a personality anyway? However whilst waiting for another MRI, Mid Devon Council decide to turn the lights off at night. I live in the middle of nowhere, I fall off my step into a black abyss and bash the part of the brain which supposedly has a tumour on the road.
I can't be bothered to go to casualty, I figure the MRI in a couple of days will tell me everything. It told me I had a bleed on the brain. I had to explain to the Oncologist that I know I have a bleed on the brain, I've been putting make-up over the bruise so I don't look like a battered housewife. The NHS treats me like a battered housewife, and orders another MRI.
I asked the Oncologist about the cancer on my Adrenals and the spot on the Pancreas. "Err what cancer on the Adrenals and Pancreas?" Useless, utterly useless. I'm still here, staying on the Joe Tippens Protocol, I feel reasonably good, I think it's a thumbs up!
Hi 2SG! Just an update on my 14yo Coonhound. I posted on your June 1 stack that Lucy was diagnosed with spleen cancer and her spleen was ready to burst. This was May 26. I started treating with ivermectin from Virex. I have tried some FENBEN but she seemed to get stomach upset. Not sure if due to FENBEN as we were tinkering with her diet. She is currently getting ground beef simmered with water for broth, scrambled egg on top of a little dry food. Tried chicken and had 3 days of diarrhea. So no chicken now. Any way she is surprising us every day. 3 walks a day, jumps up on the bed ( hasn't done that in a long time!!) I promised update so here it is!😊