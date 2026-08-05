Before we get to today’s article, which was originally published on May 19th of this year, let us review a brief history of this gain-of-function (GOF) abomination known as alpha-gal syndrome (AGS):

ALARMING TIMELINE: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation + Vanderbilt University + Alpha-Gal Syndrome



2012

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation begins funding Vanderbilt University’s work on Alpha-Gal Syndrome. A condition most people had never even heard of yet.



2013

Bill Gates starts publicly pushing synthetic lab-grown meat as the future — “better for the planet,” he says.



2017

Gates pours serious money into Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods). He’s all-in on fake meat replacing real beef, pork, and lamb.



2012–Present

Lone star tick populations explode across the U.S. Hundreds of thousands develop Alpha-Gal Syndrome — a brutal, lifelong allergy to red meat triggered by a single tick bite. Cases keep rising dramatically.



2021–2023

Gates Foundation funds Oxitec’s genetically modified cattle tick projects. Official story: “for livestock protection.”



2024

Vanderbilt ramps up actual development of the Alpha-Gal vaccine.



2025–2026 (NOW)

Tick infestations surging. Alpha-Gal cases climbing fast. Gates still aggressively promotes lab-grown meat. The vaccine “fix” is moving forward.



The pattern is crystal clear:



1. Fund the “problem” (Alpha-Gal research at Vanderbilt since 2012)

2. Accelerate the crisis on the ground (tick explosion + meat allergy epidemic)

3. Push people off real meat (synthetic meat empire + campaigns)

4. Sell the “solution” (lab meat + the vaccine)



Create the crisis → Control the food supply → Profit from the cure.



They’re not even hiding it anymore.



This isn’t coincidence. This is a timeline. Source

And speaking of GOF research, and the predecessor of Lone Star Disease which causes AGS, and other manufactured illnesses:

🚨 RFK Jr. warns of the dangers of gain-of-function research:



“Lyme disease almost certainly came from these experiments, which is now devastating our country.”



“RSV came from a laboratory, which is now the biggest killer of children in our country.”



“And of course, COVID-19... all of those have been linked credibly to gain-of-function research.”



“So it’s something with enormous cost and no proven benefits.” @RobertKennedyJr Source

Now that we have irrefutably established that these diseases are part of the greater NWO globopedo bio-depopulation program, let us review the cures to their GOF bioweapons deployed against We the People:

In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series comes a dozen healing experiences that completely reversed Lone Star Disease.

A subscriber that cured her Alpha-Gal Syndrome was featured in the following article…

…with the following stunning update:

Yours truly asked if she could elaborate, and here is her absolutely remarkable reply:

In a post-truth reality inverted world where gain-of-function bioweaponized ticks are being released all over America, Crazygoatlady is anything but crazy, and has quite literally cured a dozen people afflicted with this Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Because the NWO globopedo transhumanist technocrats want all of their genetically modified tax slaves eating bug gruel and lab grown tumorigenic synthetic meat instead of nutrient dense real foods; for example:

🚨 I have bad news everyone 🚨 After 9 years eating ketogenic, no processed carbs, no sugar, very little fruit but plenty of steak and eggs, I regret to inform you about my most recent heart scan and the ultrasounds of my arteries.



My most recent calcium scan was zero, and my carotids and femoral arteries are completely free of any plaque 😮 Why is this bad?

Somewhere, on some corner of the earth there is a vegan who will be suffering to see me thrive eating animals. Source

And just in case anyone is still somehow doubting that Alpha-Gal Syndrome aka Lone Star Disease is anything but a deliberate bioweapons program:

Thankfully, we now know that all of these tick-borne diseases released by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their Federal “health” agency partners-in-crime (that also brought us the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as well as Lyme Disease, the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, early onset Alzheimer’s and so on and so forth) can all be easily cured with just a few inexpensive repurposed compounds.

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

With massive thanks to Crazygoatlady for being of such great service to her community and ours.

Do NOT comply.

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