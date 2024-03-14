The other day this Substack published a most compelling article written by an ousted Harvard biostatistician and infectious-disease epidemiologist professor…

…Martin Kulldorf is a fascinating example of an “expert” that can be so right about one aspect of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, while at the very same time so dead wrong about perhaps the most critical aspect of the very field that he is considered to be a specialist in.

Sure, Harvard is a major One World Government indoctrination and networking node that produces future sociopathic young global “leaders;” after all, Henry Kissinger recruited WEF founder Klaus Schwab straight out of Harvard. The university has also recently been in hot water for their plagiarizing diversity hire ex-president, has reinstated mandatory slow kill bioweapon injections for their student body, and what most do not realize is that this institution of higher learning is first and foremost a hedge fund that happens to derive more money from Federal government grants than it takes in from tuition. In other words, Harvard is just another elitist grifter institution operating on the corporate plantation of the United Banana Republic of America.

This Substack’s scientifically literate and astute subscribers have done a bang up job of exposing Martin Kulldorf and the fraudulent observational studies that he used to fallaciously justify the administration of lethal Modified mRNA injections for the elderly.

And now for the most brilliant and incisive comments:

They always knew that the “Safe and Effective” C-19 “vaccines” were unsafe and ultimately deadly — especially the likes of Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci; to wit:

Back to the comments:

Devastating errors to say the least:

Who can forget when polio was all but eradicated in India until Bill Gates came around with his Oral Poliovirus Vaccines (OPV) that triggered massive outbreaks and horrific paralyzations? It is no coincidence then that this same “vaccine” peddling eugenicist was instrumental in the roll out the C-19 “vaccines” that Martin Kulldorf fell for hook, line and sinker — but we digress…

Fascinating how an “expert” in his field can get it all so wrong.

Correct, a “vaccine” like the Modified mRNA poisons only destroys immune systems with permanent states of inflammation which primes the body for VAIDS and its various symptoms, from turbo cancers to prion-based diseases to SADS to etc. & etc.

This Substack has many medical professionals as subscribers, and it is especially gratifying to read doctor’s comment that absolutely nails it:

Astounding levels of hypocrisy and CogDis are compulsory at places like Harvard.

There are far more must read comments in the above article, but let us just leave it at this:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

