2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Schweder's avatar
Matt Schweder
Mar 12, 2024

Martin unfortunately makes two devastating errors. He believes covid vaccines were good for the elderly and that vaccines in general have saved millions of lives and create immunity without having to get sick. Both are pathetic lies but he is certainly right about all the rest.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
Mar 12, 2024Edited

Doctor Kulldorff is correct about the academic rot at Harvard but he remains ignorant of the real history of vaccines and how ALL of them came out at least 10 years after the diseases had already been eradicated. He should read Dissolving Illusions by Dr. Suzanne Humphries.

Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture