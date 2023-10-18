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LisaR
Oct 18, 2023

I’ll guess Ivermectin improves gut bacteria like bifido bacteria resulting in gut related improvements aside from clearing up parasites.

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KittyDeLore
Oct 19, 2023

I'll tell you this. I have a 14yo dog with mast cell cancer. She had surgery several years ago and we were told then that it would probably reoccur. And it did. But I wasn't going to let the vet keep hacking on her. I started giving her fenbendazole three days a week. Did this for a month, but it didn't seem to help. During this time she was going downhill and could hardly walk. Going potty, she needed support. Two weeks ago I added Ivermectin on her 4 'off' days. Fenben M-W and Ivermectin Th-Sunday. Within 2 days of starting the Ivermectin she showed a marked improvement. She is now walking around like the old days and even gets frisky when she hears my husband's truck in the driveway. Now I can't swear it was the Ivermectin. Could have been all the prayers. But either way it was definitely a miracle.

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