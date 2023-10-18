The latest in our ongoing series featuring this Substack’s subscribers sharing their success stories pertaining to the various repurposed drugs articles:

The below account is of particular interest because it includes some of the lesser known Ivermectin benefits, as well as corroborating that STD’s such as Herpes may be successfully treated with Ivermectin administration:

Dear 2SG:

Thanks for your IVM. I have been taking it as a preventative for the past month or so. I started with one 12mg tablet every other day for 7 days.

I felt zero side effects. My immune system feels like it's been given a boost! I doubled the dosage (which is normal for my weight) and again, zero side effects. However, I did experience an unexpected yet welcomed result:

I noticed I'm no longer lactose intolerant! Insofar as Milk (in coffee) and cheese are concerned. I have yet to try Greek yogurt and observe any lactose intolerant reaction, but will update you as soon as I do. Also, when I eat non-organic rice (which claims to be Non-GMO) I get bloated, and that's my gut's way of saying "this is not good for me". But now I no longer get bloated!

So, did I have some undiagnosed parasite or did IVM just do something miraculous? Granted, I shouldn't be consuming pasteurized, homogenized milk, even if it's organic, and I shouldn't be eating non organic rice. But I don't live near an Amish farm nor do I have the means to buy Wholefoods Organic rice all the time. In this IVM has changed my life in a small but very substantial way. Any improvement in quality of health is to be acknowledged and appreciated!

I can't end this email without stating the most impactful and important feature: Your IVM (IverX) knocked out my HSV 1 (aka cold sore, aka fever blister) almost immediately. One evening, upon experiencing the initial tenderness and tingling sensation of an impending outbreak, I took just ONE 12mg tablet. The next morning all was normal. It didn't allow the blister any time to emerge. That's a major game changer! No one should be taking Valtrex or any other prescribed anit-viral with the horrible side effects (for me: sleepiness, dehydration and abnormally large and hard stool) and who knows what long-term damage. I had been treating with Tea tree oil and DMSO cream topically and Oregano Oil internally before I discovered Ivermectin. The former are still great go-to's but may no longer be necessary with the Ivermectin therapy.

An aside:

Not sure if it's helping my osteoarthritis but will keep you posted. I think IVM goes where it's needed most. I'll keep taking as a preventative cancer therapy probably for the rest of my life.

Thank you very much for exposing the DIC's (Demons In Charge) and offering Safe & Effective medicine to combat their non-stop poisonous onslaught!

— The Purple Piller

