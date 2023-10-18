SUBSCRIBER COMMENT: Another Ivermectin Success Story
Or how the Democide Combination Therapy may defeat the global depopulation operation.
The latest in our ongoing series featuring this Substack’s subscribers sharing their success stories pertaining to the various repurposed drugs articles:
The below account is of particular interest because it includes some of the lesser known Ivermectin benefits, as well as corroborating that STD’s such as Herpes may be successfully treated with Ivermectin administration:
Dear 2SG:
Thanks for your IVM. I have been taking it as a preventative for the past month or so. I started with one 12mg tablet every other day for 7 days.
I felt zero side effects. My immune system feels like it's been given a boost! I doubled the dosage (which is normal for my weight) and again, zero side effects. However, I did experience an unexpected yet welcomed result:
I noticed I'm no longer lactose intolerant! Insofar as Milk (in coffee) and cheese are concerned. I have yet to try Greek yogurt and observe any lactose intolerant reaction, but will update you as soon as I do. Also, when I eat non-organic rice (which claims to be Non-GMO) I get bloated, and that's my gut's way of saying "this is not good for me". But now I no longer get bloated!
So, did I have some undiagnosed parasite or did IVM just do something miraculous? Granted, I shouldn't be consuming pasteurized, homogenized milk, even if it's organic, and I shouldn't be eating non organic rice. But I don't live near an Amish farm nor do I have the means to buy Wholefoods Organic rice all the time. In this IVM has changed my life in a small but very substantial way. Any improvement in quality of health is to be acknowledged and appreciated!
I can't end this email without stating the most impactful and important feature: Your IVM (IverX) knocked out my HSV 1 (aka cold sore, aka fever blister) almost immediately. One evening, upon experiencing the initial tenderness and tingling sensation of an impending outbreak, I took just ONE 12mg tablet. The next morning all was normal. It didn't allow the blister any time to emerge. That's a major game changer! No one should be taking Valtrex or any other prescribed anit-viral with the horrible side effects (for me: sleepiness, dehydration and abnormally large and hard stool) and who knows what long-term damage. I had been treating with Tea tree oil and DMSO cream topically and Oregano Oil internally before I discovered Ivermectin. The former are still great go-to's but may no longer be necessary with the Ivermectin therapy.
An aside:
Not sure if it's helping my osteoarthritis but will keep you posted. I think IVM goes where it's needed most. I'll keep taking as a preventative cancer therapy probably for the rest of my life.
Thank you very much for exposing the DIC's (Demons In Charge) and offering Safe & Effective medicine to combat their non-stop poisonous onslaught!
— The Purple Piller
As a further aside, the other inexpensive and repurposed drug in the 2SG Turbo Cancer Combination Therapy Protocol was also recently admitted to have anti-STD healing benefits by the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC):
We may now infer that VAIDS, STD’s, Lyme Disease, and turbo cancers may easily be treated with the trio of repurposed drugs in this Substack’s Democide Combination Therapy; in other words, those that are actively trying to decarbonize = depopulate you do not want you to know about the miraculous Ivermectin, Fenbendazol and Doxycycline.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I’ll guess Ivermectin improves gut bacteria like bifido bacteria resulting in gut related improvements aside from clearing up parasites.
I'll tell you this. I have a 14yo dog with mast cell cancer. She had surgery several years ago and we were told then that it would probably reoccur. And it did. But I wasn't going to let the vet keep hacking on her. I started giving her fenbendazole three days a week. Did this for a month, but it didn't seem to help. During this time she was going downhill and could hardly walk. Going potty, she needed support. Two weeks ago I added Ivermectin on her 4 'off' days. Fenben M-W and Ivermectin Th-Sunday. Within 2 days of starting the Ivermectin she showed a marked improvement. She is now walking around like the old days and even gets frisky when she hears my husband's truck in the driveway. Now I can't swear it was the Ivermectin. Could have been all the prayers. But either way it was definitely a miracle.