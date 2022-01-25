As the data from large insurance companies keeps rolling in confirming that at the very least all cause mortality is now up since the introduction of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” a staggering 3+ sigma increase of 40%, we can now turn our attention to the funeral service sector.

From NASDAQ we get the following opening statement without a hint of irony, self awareness, and in utter poor, no, horrifically bad taste:

“Service Corporation International SCI posted splendid third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. Consistent strength in comparable preneed cemetery sales production as well as growth in comparable preneed funeral sales production drove the results.”

“Splendid”!

No, seriously, splendid for shareholders no doubt, but not so much for the DEATHVAX™ Injected, lockeddown, masked up human beings.

This entire system is a Parasitic Ponzi in the midst of a massive culling.

Follow the fraudulently conjured out of thin air fiat as it now tracks the big business of exploding mortality.

Tips they say are for waitresses, but all you inveterate gamblers, you best bet the house, the farm, and everyone’s lives on these here funeral services tickers, which are guaranteed to be increasingly more profitable over time as the “vaccine” adverse events will go parabolic at some point in the not so distant future.

And if you don’t have the stomach to “invest,” more at front run, death, then tough luck!

Here’s your big winners list for 2022 and beyond: Cemetery Stocks List:

Service Corporation International

Security National Financial Corporation - Class A

Carriage Services, Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Matthews International Corporation

If you’d like a more granular breakdown of CSI’s splendidly lovely earnings, here it is: View up, up, and away!

All in splendid D E A T H!

Do NOT comply.