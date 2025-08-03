2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Mick From Hooe (UK)
13h

Kennedy & Trump seem to have lost their appetite for stopping Big Pharma corruption by reinstating LIABILITY for all injuries and deaths caused by their medicines and injections (called 'vaccines'). Trump promised to STOP Pharmaceutical advertising on TV - The US is still allowing these misleading and dangerous ads to continue. What happened to the pre-election PROMISE?

Was this their real intention = to allow Big Pharma to continue to kill and maim patients for profit over human health and wellbeing?

LIABILITY must be reintroduced for highly profitable but DEADLY meds and injections that can kill and maim.

Unjabbed Mick (UK). We live longer by distrusting the Pharma industry and most medics.

Geoff Wexler
13h

Dr. Oz looking old like a Chairman Powell, guess he stopped the hair dye? If it is Powell, his FED banking cartel was found to be the most liable in the #covid Audit attached to the healing protocol https://turbocancer.org

