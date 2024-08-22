by Paul Craig Roberts

I have repeatedly warned that rigged polls are turning Kamala into the leading candidate in order that the theft mechanisms Democrats have in place can be used to steal the election,. After the suspicions raised by the 2020 and 2022 elections, it is risky for the establishment to present a candidate trailing in the polls as the winner of the election. Therefore, the pre-selected winner is positioned as the leading candidate so that there is no controversy when the pre-selected winner “wins” the election.

The article below explains how it is being done. The polls are rigged by polling fewer Republicans and more Democrats.

Polling showing Harris in lead flagged by industry experts for voter samples

After threatened and actual prosecutions of Republicans, including Trumps’ attorneys, who provided evidence of the 2020 theft, Republicans are afraid to say anything about the obvious election fraud that is being set in place.

The Republicans will do nothing about the theft just as they are doing nothing about the establishment’s attempted assassination of Trump, and just as they are doing nothing about open borders and any other issue of concern to Republican voters. What can be said for Republicans is that they are not anti-white as Democrats are, and they do not have as their agendas the normalization of sexual perversity and replacement of white Americans.

Under Democrat leadership and with Republican complicity, white Americans have been marginalized and their constitutional rights impeded if not cancelled. The purpose of open borders–which is an outright refusal of the federal government to enforce US law–is to reduce the white population to a minority. The coup against America has been operating for many years and it is not permissible to mention it. Essentially, we have lost our country.

The purpose of the open borders is to usher in a collapse of the country from within as per the Cloward-Piven Strategy that the Intelligence Industrial Complex (the 4th Branch of Government that controls the other three) and their Manchurian Candidate Obama and his politrix puppets have been diligently perpetrating; the marginalization of the white population is but one of the many ‘positive checks’ in this scheme to destroy America, and other racial demographics will be targeted soon after, if they are successful…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

