Readers of this Substack have known for a very long time now that Ivermectin is the absolute best cure for COVID, as well as every other respiratory disease.

In the following interview RFK Jr confirms this, and intimates that the PSYOP-19 criminals must be brought to justice, or at least that is the hope in terms of what to date has been at best a neutered political and legal response to the scamdemic crimes against humanity.

RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid “The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now and it’s devastating.” “Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a very devastating cure for Covid. It literally obliterated Covid. By depriving people of Ivermectin, millions of people around the globe died. There were cures for Covid from day one … but they didn’t want that, they wanted the vaccine only. There’s a little-known federal rule that they were all aware of which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for a vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use. If they admitted that any of them were effective, the whole vaccine project would have fallen apart. They gave people a product that was not properly tested. Now, we have a whole generation of kids that got myocarditis, these terrible heart problems in young athletic boys. You’re seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields. We never saw anything like this before. The average, I think, was 29 a month globally athletes who died on the field, and we’re getting to hundreds a month now.” From the Limitless Expo Source

RFK Jr is absolutely correct, but let’s not hold our collective breath that if the election is somehow not stolen again, that we finally get to see an iota of justice.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

