David
12h

2SGW thank you for reposting this. I note:

"To repair her heart, my relative initially started with a full Doxycycline dose of 100mg, as well as an Ivermectin dose of 24mg per day."

Am I correct in taking that as she was on 100mg Doxycycline per day?

Frank Priebe
1h

In March of 2020, Americans learned about a potentially deadly virus that was traveling across continents, heading towards their communities.

What most didn’t know is that this event represented the materialization of nefarious plans in bioterrorism that had been in the making for not just months, but decades.

A criminal racketeering consortium between the Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, NIAID, the NIH, CDC, FDA, and their co-conspirators across the WHO and Global Preparedness Monitoring Board executed a plan to terrorize the world, murder millions, and reap incalculable financial rewards.

And now, they’re at it again.

In 2019, the World Health Organization, Wellcome Trust, NIAID, and the Gates Foundation conducted a global experiment on the accidental (or intentional) release of a lethal respiratory pathogen on September 19, 2019.

In an online document still available today called “The World At Risk,” readers were told that the exercise was being performed to create a “universal vaccine that the world would accept by September of 2022."

The current threat was published in April of 2024, but is now being circulated after Dr. David E. Martin uncovered the document, researched the co-conspirators and their ties to gain-of-function research, and revealed his findings to the world.

Page 7 of “The National Blueprint for Biodefense Report of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense” states, “Inevitably, there will be some subsequent pandemics and other biological events that will be worse than COVID-19, and similar responses will not suffice if we hope to save lives, preserve our economic strength, and buttress national security.”

The Event 201-type scenario suggests bioterrorists “—attacked the Nation’s Capital and other US cities with biological weapons as we celebrated Independence Day. The infectious agent they used killed at least 280,000 Americans and infected at least 400,000 throughout the country in a single day, in addition to the 200,000 dead and 800,000 sickened animals. These numbers will increase as the disease spreads. Many of our own colleagues and staff here in Congress fell ill and died. Coordinated attacks in allied nations in the days that followed killed tens of thousands more.”

“Laboratory tests confirm that Nipah virus caused the disease, but we still do not know what methods our adversaries used to infect humans and spread the disease among livestock in rural communities.”

“The virus, which in nature does not spread easily among people, was genetically modified to increase its ability to spread from animalto-animal, animal-to-person, and person-to-person, while still retaining a mortality rate of over 40%.”

Americans, it is our responsibility to soberly inspect this potential threat.   Your government is not coming to save you.

We only anticipate this threat being thwarted by SHARING this video with everybody you know. Darkness wants to hide in the shadows.

If we bring this threat to life, there is a chance we can save millions.

We know the playbook. Now, it’s time to let the conspirators know we have caught them.

I pray there is enough time to raise awareness and take action... before it's too late.

https://rumble.com/v6u3f51-preparing-for-the-next-plandemic-and-fighting-for-humanity-w-dr.-david-mart.html

https://www.canva.com/design/DAGo8_h7nnY/pWM-UQ-VS8b35ekhnn3OCQ/watch?utm_content=DAGo8_h7nnY&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h015c7c0461

