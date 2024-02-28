This Substack has been exposing the whole “climate change” Green Agenda as a blatant depopulation and control scam.

And the originators of this PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE were the Club of Rome, whose founders are unapologetic technocratic eugenicists:

The great philosopher Karl Popper posited that the strongest hypothesis is easily falsifiable. Anyone can make up a model to fit the data, if it is not easy to disprove, then the model is of very little value.

The hypothesis is that even though the Sun is 100 times larger than the Earth, we can somehow modulate the climate by reducing or increasing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere as if it is a thermostat button (CO2 only forms 0.04 percent of the atmosphere.).

The problem with this hypothesis is that it can neither be proven nor disproven that this tiny percentage of the atmosphere (0.04 percent) is a thermostat button. One easy hypothesis to prove or disprove is that if we go below 0.02 percent, all vegetation on Earth dies, including all humans, as a result.



Here is an example of a climate change hypothesis that has been proven last year. The IPCC estimates of temperatures consist of gathering temperature in a mix of urban and rural weather stations. This tends to skew the average temperature upwards due to urban areas always being warmer because of the man-made energy generated to heat them, the hot pavement and lack of trees, etc. Yet urban areas only cover around 3% of the earth's land surface at a maximum.

Also, many of these IPCC weather stations are installed at airports, with smoldering tarmacs in the summer, as well as heat generated by the aircraft, etc. that also badly skew temperature data, by design.

Dr. William Soon painstakingly removed the urban areas from his datasets, and only looked at temperature data for rural areas. What he found is that the average temperature increase per century is indeed only 0.55 degrees compared to the grossly inflated IPCC estimates of 0.8 degrees plus per century

Dr. Soon’s findings also showed that during the some period in the mid-twentieth century when CO2 was going up, temperature was in fact going down; thus, no correlation was found with CO2 emissions and temperature data when excluding the fraudulent urban readings; in other words, attributing global warming to CO2 emissions is a bonafide scam that deliberately incorporates puffed up data from unnaturally overheated cities, which serves to grossly misrepresent the actual data.

CO2 is not a weather control knob, but, rather, the gas of life. It then follows that decarbonization is nothing more than code for the depopulation of carbon based lifeforms, with particular emphasis on human eradication.

by CERES team

A new study published in the scientific peer-reviewed journal, Climate, by 37 researchers from 18 countries suggests that current estimates of global warming are contaminated by urban warming biases.

The study also suggests that the solar activity estimates considered in the most recent reports by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) likely underestimated the role of the Sun in global warming since the 19th century.

It is well-known that cities are warmer than the surrounding countryside. While urban areas only account for less than 4% of the global land surface, many of the weather stations used for calculating global temperatures are located in urban areas. For this reason, some scientists have been concerned that the current global warming estimates may have been contaminated by urban heat island effects. In their latest report, the IPCC estimated that urban warming accounted for less than 10% of global warming. However, this new study suggests that urban warming might account for up to 40% of the warming since 1850.

Source: Maps taken from NOAA Climate.gov.

The study also found that the IPCC’s chosen estimate of solar activity appeared to have prematurely ruled out a substantial role for the Sun in the observed warming.

When the authors analysed the temperature data only using the IPCC’s solar dataset, they could not explain any of the warming since the mid-20th century. That is, they replicated the IPCC’s iconic finding that global warming is mostly human-caused. However, when the authors repeated the analysis using a different estimate of solar activity – one that is often used by the scientific community – they found that most of the warming and cooling trends of the rural data could actually be explained in terms of changing solar activity.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Willie Soon, of the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences (CERES-Science.com) described the implications of their findings,

“For many years, the general public has been assuming that the science on climate change is settled. This new study shows that this is not the case.”

Another author of the study, Prof. Ana Elias, the Director of the Laboratorio de Ionosfera, Atmósfera Neutra y Magnetosfera (LIANM) at the Universidad Nacional de Tucumán, Argentina, explained:

“This analysis opens the door to a proper scientific investigation into the causes of climate change.”

This study finds similar conclusions to another study that was recently published in a separate scientific peer-reviewed journal, Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics. This other study involved many of the same co-authors (led by Dr. Ronan Connolly, also at the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences). It took a different approach to analysing the causes of climate change – using an additional 25 estimates of solar activity and three extra temperature estimates.

For media inquiries, please contact Dr. Ronan Connolly (Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences) at ronan@ceres-science.com.

Links to both studies mentioned:

W. Soon, R. Connolly, M. Connolly, S.-I. Akasofu, S. Baliunas, J. Berglund, A. Bianchini, W.M. Briggs, C.J. Butler, R.G. Cionco, M. Crok, A.G. Elias, V.M. Fedorov, F. Gervais, H. Harde, G.W. Henry, D.V. Hoyt, O. Humlum, D.R. Legates, A.R. Lupo, S. Maruyama, P. Moore, M. Ogurtsov, C. ÓhAiseadha, M.J. Oliveira, S.-S. Park, S. Qiu, G. Quinn, N. Scafetta, J.-E. Solheim, J. Steele, L. Szarka, H.L. Tanaka, M.K. Taylor, F. Vahrenholt, V.M. Velasco Herrera and W. Zhang ( 2023 ). "The Detection and Attribution of Northern Hemisphere Land Surface Warming (1850–2018) in Terms of Human and Natural Factors: Challenges of Inadequate Data", Climate , 11(9), 179; https://doi.org/10.3390/cli11090179. (Open access).

R. Connolly, W. Soon, M. Connolly, S. Baliunas, J. Berglund, C.J. Butler, R.G. Cionco, A.G. Elias, V. Fedorov, H. Harde, G.W. Henry, D.V. Hoyt, O. Humlum, D.R. Legates, N. Scafetta, J.-E. Solheim, L. Szarka, V.M. Velasco Herrera, H. Yan and W.J. Zhang (2023). "Challenges in the detection and attribution of Northern Hemisphere surface temperature trends since 1850". Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics, 23(10), 105015. https://doi.org/10.1088/1674-4527/acf18e. (Open access).

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