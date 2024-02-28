2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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dawn's avatar
dawn
Feb 28, 2024

Plant more trees...... less concrete

There..... problem solved... oh..... stop chemical manufacturers from polluting our air, water, food, soil....

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Rob Polans's avatar
Rob Polans
Feb 28, 2024

The whole thing is a scam or psyop, No C02-no life, but then they want that, don't they? It's not hard to prove, deprive a houseplant of C02, see what happens. Dies.

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