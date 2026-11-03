Yesterday protests erupted in Petropavlivska Borshahivka, near Kyiv, after an illegal detention and torture facility was discovered. The Nazi stay-behind network known as the Azov Corps of Ukraine’s National Guard was running this black ops site from a private home that was allegedly confiscated from a Russian businessman at the start of the war. Inside this house of horrors were approximately 40 individuals, including military deserters, mobilized men, and a 14-year-old boy, who were subjected to severe beatings, torture, mutilation and rape. The Azov mob that was perpetrating these atrocities was actively blackmailing their victims’ family members, and demanding exorbitant ransoms.

The most harrowing scenes from this concentration camp are of a boy in total shock being led out in the middle of the night:

This image should be the Time Magazine cover of the year.



A 14-year-old Ukrainian boy, wrapped in a blanket, being brought out of a private house near Kyiv that the Azov Corps of the National Guard has now confirmed belonged to them.



The house was being used to hold mobilized soldiers who had gone AWOL.



Head of Zelensky’s office Kyrylo Budanov showed up, spoke to the boy, and walked him out while a crowd gathered outside.



Ukrainian outlets reported injuries on some of the men held there. Azov called it a “military compound” and said those responsible for illegal violence would face punishment.



This is what the Zelensky government has become. Azov, with its documented fascist roots, is integrated into the National Guard.



They continue a war that has already cost Ukraine a generation of men, while running informal holding sites for their own people who refuse to serve as cannon fodder.



The Democrat/Deep State/EU narrative still treats Zelensky as a defender of democracy and Azov as reformed heroes.



This photo is the reality. An investigation that only started because the public forced the issue. This is who they are. This is what the war is being used to protect. Source

Not only was this boy beaten by shovels, rumors are that he was also repeatedly raped, while other Azov concentration camp survivors had their spines and limbs broken as well as being deliberately blinded by their sick and sadistic captors.

🇺🇦REVOLUTION IN KYIV!



I will now explain what, according to the information currently available, is happening right now in Kyiv, Ukraine.



I urge @elonmusk Elon Musk, as well as all journalists, reporters, and bloggers, to help bring the truth to the attention of the world!



Activists and citizens claim that they have discovered a private house in Kyiv where Zelensky’s authorities, as well as representatives of the leadership of the National Guard and the Azov unit, are illegally holding approximately forty men.



According to eyewitness accounts, people are being tortured and beaten there, and money is being demanded from their families in exchange for their release.



Throughout the entire day, the police and other law enforcement agencies, which are under the control of the authorities, refused to ensure the release of the people from this illegal detention.



Later, more and more Ukrainians began arriving at the building. People attempted to storm it, demanding the immediate release of those being held inside.



Then several men were successfully freed from the captivity of the Ukrainian authorities: the men had their ribs broken and their eyes gouged out; they had been blinded. Witnesses also claim that, in front of other prisoners and detainees, as an act of intimidation, one person was killed — executed.



Over the past month, eight Ukrainians who did not want to be sent back to the war were killed there. They were officially registered as missing, and their bodies were buried in a forest near Kyiv. Their families are being given false information about their disappearance on the front line.



Later, the Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, arrived at the scene. According to those present, his position provoked outrage among the citizens, who were demanding the release of the people. Budanov sided with those holding people captive.



After that, Budanov stated that similar places where Ukrainians are illegally detained exist not only at this address but also in other regions of the country. He knows about this and considers it normal.



Then a 14-year-old child was discovered in the house who, according to eyewitness testimony, had been subjected to brutal torture and beaten with a shovel. In the video, the child is in a state of severe shock.



After this, according to reports from participants in the events, unknown individuals wearing balaclavas arrived at the scene and began beating the protesters — these are the authorities’ gangs, which arrived as soon as Budanov fled the scene.



In addition, eyewitnesses report power and internet outages throughout the entire district, as well as the use of electronic warfare equipment. According to them, all of this may have been intended to prevent information about the events from spreading.



Emergency medical personnel who took part in the release of the prisoners stated that they are being threatened with death.



The world must know the truth. The United States, Europe, and international human rights organizations cannot ignore such allegations and continue supporting Zelensky. Source

Witnesses and released detainees claim individuals were held in basements, beaten, tortured, starved, raped, mutilated, and denied medical care, with some reports indicating fatalities.

The victims were brutalized, with those lucky enough to be saved loaded into waiting ambulances:

🚨🇺🇦Chaos in Kyiv after people discover Zelensky's torture chambers, where more than 40 men are being held captive.



In Kyiv, Ukraine, people have just uncovered basements where Zelensky's units tortured kidnapped Ukrainians.



According to initial witness accounts, the torturers broke prisoners' bones, cut off body parts, and sexually abused them.



Who knows how many more of these torture chambers exist across Ukraine?



The evil Zelensky is inflicting on his own people is directly supported by the EU. Source

A nurse pleads with the murderous thugs:

The Ukrainian military consists of Nazi Azov criminals and Zelensky henchmen that have been rounding up innocent civilians for years:

”Recruitment” meant forcing men and women to the front lines as cannon fodder.

There are many more of these black ops concentration camps scattered all over Ukraine:

There are also rumors of organ harvesting from those prisoners whose families did not pay ransoms:

The official response from Ukraine’s National Guard Commander confirmed the site was a “temporary” processing point for mobilized soldiers and those absent without leave (AWOL), acknowledging that four detainees required hospitalization.

The real response is far more disturbing:

Near Kyiv, in the basement of the village of Petrohvivska Borshchahivka, by order of the Commander of the National Guard, Pivenko Oleksandr Serhiyovych, Ukrainians were mass tortured.



People had their tongues cut off, ribs and spines broken. Brave Ukrainians managed to free the tortured prisoners. And Pivenko came personally to intimidate the people who stormed this basement.



THIS IS THE VERDICT OF ZELENSKYY'S DICTATORIAL REGIME!



I demand the immediate arrest of Pivenko, his superior, Minister of Internal Affairs Vyhyvsky, their boss Oleh Tatarov, and the usurper Zelenskyy!



STOP THE TERROR OF THE BLOODY BUTCHER VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY!!!! Source

With the Azov lies being the most telling:

🇺🇦 Azov nazi commander Denis Prokopenko is in full damage control after the torture prison scandal near Kiev.



He blames the outrage on people "who have nothing to do with defending the country," accuses them of sabotage and playing into Russia's hands, and says it's all an attempt to discredit Azov.



Not one word about the beaten men or the 14-year-old found in the basement. Source

The State Bureau of Investigation and the military ombudsman have launched formal inquiries into the facility, while President Zelenskyy’s office head, Kirill Budanov, admitted to the existence of “many such illegal secret prisons” across Ukraine.

Of course, the war criminal Zelensky and his CIA-run cabinet will only blame the Russians for their concentration camps:

And while these bogus “investigations” are not performed, the Ukrainian civilians that dare exercise their “democratic” rights will be beaten and shot at:

Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, have condemned the discovery, alleging it reflects a broader pattern of abuse by Ukrainian authorities, while Ukrainian authorities have promised to punish perpetrators if the violence is proven.

There is nothing left to really prove about this unnecessary PROXY war that NATO has been orchestrating since the CIA’s 2014 Ukrainian coup d'état during the Obama administration which has resulted in millions of white Christian men that are genetically identical on both sides being needlessly slaughtered.

The American and European tax slaves have been stolen from to pay for this scam war:

Not another cent of monies stolen from We the People should ever be sent to any foreign nation for any reason.

And all of those brainwashed tax slaves that were conned into the $afe and Effective Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that put syringes in their social media profiles more than likely also put the Ukrainian flag beside it:

It is time to wake up and appreciate that you have been lied to about pretty much everything by your governments and politicians.

A cokehead thespian that played a fictional Ukrainian president in a comedy show was installed by the CIA and NATO as the ultimate psychotic mass murderer while hundreds of billions of dollars were laundered right back to Washington, D.C., Brussels and various criminals like Zelensky, who owns hundreds of millions of dollars worth in real estate all over the world as a payoff for running concentration camps and sending innocents as cannon fodder to the front lines meat grinders.

While both sides of the Uniparty have been openly using monies stolen from We the People via unconstitutional “income” taxes to fund this deranged dictator puppet and wage a proxy war against Russia, it is vital that everyone vote in today’s midterms not for Republicans so much as against every single communist Democrat that is for this never-ending genocidal war.

And while this Substack remains ultimately vehemently apolitical, the radical Democrat party must be stopped at all costs or these wars and “vaccines” and “income” taxes will only ever get worse.

Lifelong Democrat says he’s horrified with what he’s seeing in the current Democrat Party “I’m not exaggerating, I study history, it reminds me of 1930s Germany”



“I used to consider myself a lifelong Democrat. I'm a card-carrying hippie, an environmentalist. I've lived with trees and redwood trees to do forest protection. I care about the world. I care about minority rights. I just want to say publicly though, that the course that the Democratic Party is taking right now — commercials coming out of Michigan and and just the movement in general — I would like to publicly say, like, I renounce my standing with the Democratic Party.”



“I'm so disappointed and disgusted with the dangerous turn the Democratic Party's taking. It reminds me, and I'm not exaggerating, I study history, it reminds me of 1930s Germany.



I don't get it — I feel like the party's been infiltrated by, I'd say demonic — the Free Palestine movement, in my opinion, is a Trojan horse. It's not about freeing Palestine. It's not about freedoms — it's about Islamic expansionism”



“It’s been a curse everywhere that flag shows up. Look at Paris today. It's a curse. Look at those college campuses and the college minds. It's a curse wherever it goes — I just want to publicly renounce my affiliation — I just want to say publicly I'm not a Democrat”



Everyone in America needs to wake up immediately like this man



It’s no longer Red vs Blue



It’s radical Islam Jihad and an open border to bring down America vs voting Red to Save America from becoming Islamic



We have to Vote Red Source

Slava Ukraine was always a sick demonic scam, and those very same 1930s German forces that the hippie former Democrat was referencing are still on the ground to this very day in form of the Azov Battalion that was responsible for most of the torture, blackmail and terror in Ukraine.

PSYOP-MUSK’s Deep State handlers need to ensure that he keeps Starlink offline in Ukraine to bring a speedy end to this unfortunate war…

…and President Trump must cut off all aid to Ukraine at once, and push for real peace now.

Do NOT comply.

⚡️⚡️⚡️The Sitewide Flash Sale Continues!⚡️⚡️⚡️

Please use code SITE20 to receive 20% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited.

⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ends Wednesday, November 4th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SITE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX