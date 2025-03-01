The former gay gigolo and third-rate comedian now serving on behalf of his NWO globopedo handlers as the drug addled Ukrainian puppet president was absolutely eviscerated during yesterday’s meeting at the White House.

Trump and Vance basically performed a vicious tag team mauling on this little ingrate mass murderer that was shocking, impolite, and riveting all at once.

As Trump reminded the demented dictator that he continues to be responsible for the savage slaughter of his young men all for a senseless and unwindable war while recklessly increasing the odds of global thermonuclear war, Vance pointed out that Zelensky’s recent army conscriptions were plummeting and his forces were rapidly dwindling.

Zelensky at one point literally cursed Vance out under his breath:

The whole purpose of yesterday’s meeting was twofold: to sign off on a mineral rights deal with Trump such that America would be paid back for the billions of dollars (theft via taxes) in Ukrainian “aid” (i.e. black ops money laundering right back to Washington, D.C. and the various Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime) and to commence the brokering of a ceasefire agreement.

Instead, Zelensky demanded US troops on the ground in Ukraine, and other impossible terms that were always going to be off the table, thus subverting his prearranged pact.

Zelensky is the furthest thing from an honest broker, and anyone believing that he would in good faith honor terms is a fool.

Cancelling elections as his approval rating plunged into low single digits was also par for the unelected dictator’s course.

The whole gambit here is for this installed frontman to suck as much money out of America and the EU on behalf of his controllers all while ensuring that there is a perma-war with Russia in the event that his Deep State handlers at any point believe that they are about to completely lose their ability to rule; in other words, Zelensky and his masters would much rather incinerate the planet with WW3 than cede whatever is left of their waning power.

Thankfully, as this little man made the Mockingbird MSM rounds after his disastrous Oval Office meeting…

…the fallout of this warmonger scammer going off the rails was the best possible outcome for now:

The brain behind the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate creation Barack Hussein Obama as well as one of the Ukraine coup d'état plotters of the 2014 Maidan Revolution was recently out in full force denigrating Trump, and America as a whole:

Damage control by the Deep State traitors no longer works on a majority of Americans; Susan Rice needs to be brought up on Logan Act and treason charges and arrested at once.

For anyone who still somehow believes that Zelensky is anything but a bloodthirsty war criminal, please watch the following highly disturbing clips of his Azov Nazi thugs “conscripting” various men into the meat grinder front where Ukraine has a less than zero chance of ever winning this war:

D Vance confronted Zelensky on the forceful mobilization, that is what he means! People are mercilessly grabbed and forced into to the military. 1/ Once they’re in the military recruitment center, they’re beaten to submission. 2/ The forced contacts don’t understand why the mobilization officers don’t come with them to fight. Cause they’re cowards, simple. 3/ The amount of videos how the military recruitment chases Ukranians is overwhelming. 4/ People are just snatched off the streets, just like that. 5/ Machine oh walk home and 5 seconds later, you’re serving in the Ukranian Military. 6/ This man screams for help. He is stuffed into the van, like an animal. Symbolic. 7/ This guy gets knocked out and dragged away, like an animal after the hunt. 8/ People get just carried away and can’t do anything. 8/ […] Guy pull gun on military recruiters in Ukraine: “I will f**king kill you, go away” 23/ [2SG: many more of these disturbing scenes from Zelensky’s despicable “conscriptions” may be found here.]

Zelensky’s time is quickly running out, and his ouster could not come soon enough.

All of the money sent to Ukraine must be immediately returned back to Americans, not only because this (proxy) war was never voted on by Congress, but because money stolen via “income” taxes should never be sent to any foreign nation ever, and the United States has no business whatsoever meddling in such affairs, the CIA’s illicit coups d'état and unconstitutional military adventurism notwithstanding.

The LIFESAVING WEEKEND FLASH SALE continues, so please use code K920 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code K920 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, March 2nd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X