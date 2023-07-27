2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
Jul 27, 2023

Why should the presence or absence of aliens induce fear in any of us? The real fear is how fast our own government is destroying the country and making our lives miserable.

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Mandate Deez's avatar
Mandate Deez
Jul 27, 2023

Can’t wait for the Wapo articles “Galactic Whiteness: why blacks aren’t represented in the various species of Grays”

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