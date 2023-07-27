PSYOP-UFO: US Recovered Non-Human Biological Pilots from Crashed Crafts, UFO Whistleblower Claims in Hearing
Another “whistleblower” that has no firsthand evidence whatsoever of aliens or UFOs is rolled out by the criminal Intelligence Industrial Complex to cover up their advanced tech, while seeding yet another mass induced fear operation:
This is the ongoing series of trial balloons to determine which former intelligence puppet induces the most terror with their PSYOP-UFO lies.
All of this is designed to play into the One World Government’s permanent planetary lockdown, all for the “safety” of the global citizen.
Because if PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, “pandemics,” PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, etc. do not sufficiently capture the minds of the semi-brainwashed, then little grey men in flying saucers is on deck.
Problem: UFO.
Reaction: genetically modified slaves running around in ever greater panic mode.
“Solution:” those that manufactured the UFO scare using their very own advanced skunkworks tech will swoop in and save said panicking slaves.
Lest we forget, Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun on several occasions admitted, "we had help (from extraterrestrials).” At the end of his life he also warned that a fake alien invasion hoax would at some point be used by governments as a psyop in a bid to further control their populations.
…the last card is the alien card. We’re going to have to build space based weapons against aliens.’ And all of it, he said, is a lie.
As this Substack has been warning:
Sadly, inexpensive repurposed drugs that not only mop up the Spike Proteins and mRNA Modified Spike Proteins (SP 2), but to also serve as prophylaxis for “sudden” and rapid death from turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, etc. will not protect one from PSYOP-UFO, but, until then, it is highly advisable to remain as healthy as possible: Your chances of surviving an alien probe will be that much greater.
Do NOT comply.
Why should the presence or absence of aliens induce fear in any of us? The real fear is how fast our own government is destroying the country and making our lives miserable.
Can’t wait for the Wapo articles “Galactic Whiteness: why blacks aren’t represented in the various species of Grays”