Eleven top NASA and Los Alamos scientists that all worked together have recently either been murdered or disappeared by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their NWO globopedo handlers…

The White House is now allegedly reviewing what appears to be blatant Deep State foul play:

🚨 BREAKING: 11 Scientists & Experts Tied to NASA, Los Alamos, Nuclear & Space Programs: Dead or Missing (2022–2026) • Amy Eskridge (exotic propulsion) – June 11, 2022: DEAD



• Michael David Hicks (NASA JPL) – July 30, 2023: DEAD



• Frank Maiwald (NASA JPL) – July 4, 2024: DEAD



• Anthony Chavez (Los Alamos) – May 2025: MISSING



• Monica Reza (NASA-linked aerospace) – June 22, 2025: MISSING



• Melissa Casias (Los Alamos) – June 26, 2025: MISSING



• Steven Garcia (nat’l security) – Aug 2025: MISSING



• Nuno Loureiro (MIT fusion physicist) – Dec 2025: KILLED



• Carl Grillmair (NASA/Caltech) – Feb 16, 2026: KILLED



• William “Neil” McCasland (USAF space) – Feb 27, 2026: MISSING



• Jason Thomas (Novartis/DoD ties) – Dec 2025 (body Mar 2026): DEAD



Many cases lack clear public explanations. White House now reviewing.

Trump: “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. I just left a meeting… pretty serious stuff. Some were very important people.”

Pattern or coincidence? Source

So, exactly how “mysterious” are all of these deaths and missing persons?

🚨 MYSTERY EXPLODES: A retired Air Force Major General with deep ties to classified space programs and the UFO world has VANISHED without a trace.



McCasland walked out of his NM home on Feb 27 for what was supposed to be a simple hike, and poof. Gone! Source

The proverbial rabbit hole goes extremely deep, with PSYOP-UFO flowing into PSYOP-IRAN-WAR, which in turn flows into PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE and the upcoming PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, and so on and so forth…

…with the UFO/UAP narrative now being aggressively deployed and disseminated; to wit:

Here are the facts about “The Missing Scientists” story: The Air Force general who ran Wright-Patterson’s research lab, oversaw the Pentagon’s most classified programs, and was named in WikiLeaks emails as a central figure in UFO disclosure vanished from his Albuquerque home without triggering a single surveillance camera. Eight days earlier, Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing UFO files. In the same twelve-month window, the NASA scientist who co-invented a strategic rocket engine super alloy at the same Wright Patterson lab overseen by the General disappeared on a hike, an MIT fusion physicist (who was as deep as anybody on “fast magnetic reconnection problems” which are the fundamental bottleneck to widescale nuclear fusion) was assassinated on his doorstep, and a very-polymathic Caltech astronomer working on the state-of-the-art Vera Rubin Observatory was shot dead on his porch. There is a pattern: scientists at the frontier of fusion, exotic propulsion, advanced metallurgy, and space surveillance are being silenced and taken out. We trace this history back decades and place it in its proper context: scientific suppression in frontier areas isn’t new; it’s an almost-ubiquitous historical artifact.



1. The General Who Knew Everything Vanished Without a Trace



On February 27, 2026, retired Major General Neil McCasland left his Albuquerque home on foot. He left behind his phone, prescription glasses, and smartwatch. He took a red backpack, his wallet, and a .38 caliber revolver. His wife reported him missing within three hours. Despite FBI involvement, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, search dogs, drones, helicopters, horseback teams, FLIR sweeps, and 700 canvassed households, no confirmed sighting of McCasland has ever surfaced. Surveillance cameras covered both ends of his street. None captured his direction of travel. After weeks of searching, the only item recovered was a gray Air Force sweatshirt a mile east of his house. Testing could not confirm it was his.



2. McCasland Ran the Pentagon’s Most Classified Science Programs



McCasland graduated from the Air Force Academy, earned a PhD in astronautical engineering from MIT on a Hertz Fellowship, and studied at Harvard’s Kennedy School. From 2009 to 2011, he served as Director of Special Programs in the office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisitions, Technology, and Logistics, the office that oversees acquisition special access programs accounting for roughly 75 to 80 percent of all SAPs in the Department of Defense. From 2011 to 2013, he commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, overseeing a $2.2 billion portfolio spanning advanced materials, exotic propulsion, and future weapons. Wright-Patterson is the alleged home of the Roswell crash debris. McCasland ran the entire lab.



3. WikiLeaks Emails Placed McCasland at the Center of UFO Disclosure



In 2016, hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta revealed correspondence from Tom DeLonge naming McCasland directly. DeLonge wrote that McCasland helped assemble his advisory team, was deeply aware of what DeLonge was trying to achieve, and had received a four-hour briefing on the project. DeLonge added that McCasland ran the laboratory at Wright-Patterson where the Roswell material was shipped. McCasland’s wife Susan later acknowledged he was caught up in the Russian hack and had less contact with DeLonge after the emails were released. Less, not zero. A Google Calendar invite in the same email dump shows Susan herself accepted an invitation for a DeLonge-Podesta meeting.



4. Disappeared Eight Days After Trump’s UFO Disclosure Order



On February 19, 2026, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was directing the Pentagon to begin releasing government files related to aliens and UAP. Eight days later, McCasland was gone. If McCasland was involved in legacy UFO programs, the release order could have been a pressure point. His wife had reported that both of them were seeing a doctor for anxiety, poor sleep, and memory issues. She also said he had made a comment about not wanting to live if his body and mind kept deteriorating, but characterized it as an offhand remark, not a genuine threat. She later stated publicly that McCasland was not confused or disoriented. The week before he vanished, he cycled 60 miles.



5. The Super Alloy Scientist Vanished 30 Feet Behind Her Friends



On June 22, 2025, NASA material scientist Monica Reza disappeared while hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest. She was 30 feet behind her group and then she was gone. Search and rescue scoured the area for eight days by land and air. They found her beanie roughly 400 yards off the trail. Nothing else. Civilian volunteer teams continued searching for six months. No remains, no dens, no evidence of animal attack. Multiple searchers who descended the nearest ravine described the terrain as steep but not steep enough to be fatal.



6. Super Alloy Invention Was Developed Under McCasland’s Research Lab



Monica Reza and Dallas Hardwick co-invented Mondeloy, a nickel-based super alloy engineered to survive the crushing pressure and oxygen-rich conditions that had defeated every previous rocket engine material. The alloy ended America’s dependence on Russia’s RD-180 engine for sensitive national security launches. Mondeloy was co-developed through a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory and Pratt and Whitney Rocketdyne. Neil McCasland arrived at Wright-Patterson as AFRL commander in May 2011 while the Mondeloy program was still active. Dallas Hardwick was embedded in the lab’s materials directorate until 2012. The scientist who solved one of America’s hardest propulsion problems and the general who oversaw the lab where it happened both vanished within eight months of each other.



7. MIT’s Top Fusion Physicist Was Shot in His Doorway



On December 15, 2025, Nuno Loureiro was shot in the foyer of his Brookline home at 8:30 p.m. His wife, mother, and daughters were inside playing cards. His 12-year-old daughter had opened the door moments earlier and saw a man she thought was a delivery driver holding a package with a barcode. Loureiro replaced her at the door and was hit in the upper chest, abdomen, and both thighs. He was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived. He went into surgery that night and was pronounced dead the following morning. Loureiro was deputy director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and one of the world’s leading experts on magnetic reconnection, the key obstacle to sustained nuclear fusion.



8. His Killer Planned for Three Years, Then Went Dark for 48 Hours



The top suspect, Claudio Valente, a Portuguese national who had studied physics at the same Lisbon university as Loureiro in the 1990s, had already opened fire at Brown University two days earlier, killing two students. Valente spent three years conducting surveillance on the Brown campus before the attack. But between the Brown shooting on December 13 and Loureiro’s murder on December 15, Valente’s movements go largely unaccounted for. How he located Loureiro, confirmed he was home, and timed the approach remains unexplained. Loureiro had just returned from a trip to Washington. Valente’s confession videos describe both attacks as intentional but leave the motive for targeting Loureiro maddeningly vague.



9. The Caltech Astronomer Was Killed by a Man a Judge Had Already Released



On February 16, 2026, Caltech astronomer Carl Grillmair was shot dead on his porch in Llano, California. Two months earlier, 29-year-old Freddy Snyder had been arrested on Grillmair’s property carrying a loaded unregistered rifle. Despite the trespassing charge and an attempted jail escape, a judge released Snyder on his own recognizance and told him to take a gun safety course. Snyder returned and killed him. Grillmair had recently begun work on the Vera Rubin Observatory, the most powerful sky survey ever built, one capable of detecting interstellar objects and potentially UFOs in Earth’s orbit. He was also a renowned polymathic genius, like Loureiro. Every image Rubin captures is reviewed and filtered by the Pentagon before scientists are allowed to see it. Investigators have found no motive and no prior relationship between the two men.



Why This Matters



But the concentration of loss at the exact frontier of fusion, propulsion, advanced materials, and space surveillance is difficult to dismiss. Congressman Tim Burchett told the DailyMail the numbers seem very high in these certain areas of research. Constitutional lawyer Danny Sheehan described a covert circle of 24 retired officials from the DOD, CIA, and private aerospace quietly working to bring classified UAP programs back under government oversight. The real crown jewels are not weapons or hard drives. They are the minds that solved the problems no one else could. And those minds keep disappearing. Full episode documents this in detail 👇 Source

And here is another Congressman who was recently rolled out to provide the public additional context on the UFO or UAP disclosure that is now being carefully slow walked into public consciousness by the likes of his CIA handlers:

Congressman Eric Burlison confirmed that the U.S. Military is in possession of an enormous UAP that's so big, the Army built a base around it because they can't move it.



This has been a rumor for years. If true, where did it come from, and whose is it? Source

It is certainly no coincidence that Hollywood A-list director Steven Spielberg, who way back in late 1970s made a movie with the help of the CIA known as Close Encounters of the Third Kind was recently brought out of retirement by the very same Intelligence-Industrial Complex that he had been working with for many decades to produce the soon-to-be-released alien movie Disclosure Day, whose ominous tagline reads:

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?

Because as Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun on several occasions confessed, “we had help (from extraterrestrials),” warning at the end of his life that a fake alien invasion hoax would at some point be used by governments as a psyop in a bid to further control their populations:

…the last card is the alien card. We’re going to have to build space based weapons against aliens.’ And all of it, he said, is a lie. Source

As this Substack has been warning for many years now….

It is important to appreciate the President Trump’s uncle John Trump worked closely for many years with Dr. Vannevar Bush, one of the original members of the Majestic-12 group, or MJ-12, founder of the Raytheon Group, who also happened to have been the dean at MIT School of Engineering.

Trump’s uncle John ran MIT’s “Rad Labs,” and was tasked with analyzing all of Nicola Tesla’s works and artifacts, reporting directly to Dr. Vannevar Bush.

President Trump stated on numerous occasions how close he was with his uncle, which makes the creation of the Space Force that much more understandable in this context, irrespective of the recent scandalously and laughably fake NASA moon mission.

The scheduled forthcoming White House UFO/UAP release may very well be the ultimate headfake and scam disclosure a la the Epstein Files, but with the added purpose of directing the public’s attention from the real story, which may very well be the following:

'Anti-gravity' technology is directly connected to free energy which is the last thing the Cult wants us to have. Think of the control that would be lost if we had access to energy directly from the electromagnetic fields all around us.

Why would they sell us the scam of 'human-caused climate change' to justify solar panels and wind turbines when all the energy we need can be accessed from the atmosphere? The question answers itself.

'UFO-linked scientist who warned 'my life is in danger' before she was found dead at 34 becomes ELEVENTH mysterious case.' Source

If someone showed you, proved it to you, that we live in a world of psyops and scams, would that frighten you?

Do NOT comply.

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