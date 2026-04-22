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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

Here is a comprehensive list of killed or marginalized Inventors their Inventions and the Future the Government killed by killing them.

We can reconcile... energy from water for example reduces all Government excuses for war or policies on EV's to dust.

Hypersonic Transportation reduces the Future including Space Travel into an mere possibility within a decade.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-curse-of-inventors

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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
4h

What if UFOs have been some sort of psy op from the beginning? As in "they're really advanced tech from the US or someone else on earth that we don't want the proles to know about?" Isn't it easier to convince people it's "alien tech" rather than "tech our government doesn't want us to know it has?" And the people that are "missing"-- perhaps they got too close to finding the truth about these "black projects."

Or "disclosure is real, there are aliens visiting us and the government wants to protect us from the trauma of realizing that." Because government is all about protecting their tax payers, and would never hide things from us.

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