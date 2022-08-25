Nazi war criminal and former NASA director Wernher von Braun on several occasions admitted, "we had help (from extraterrestrials).” At the end of his life he also warned that a fake alien invasion hoax would at some point be used by governments as a psyop in a bid to further control their populations.

…the last card is the alien card. We’re going to have to build space based weapons against aliens.’ And all of it, he said, is a lie. Source.

And now the captured and blackmailed Congress has been ordered to roll out PSYOP-UFO in case the upcoming PSYOP-22-25 and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE fail to sufficiently terrorize Americans into total compliance:

The new budget for America’s intelligence services directs the Pentagon to focus its UFO investigation on those objects that it can't identify.

Does anyone believe that the higher-ups at the Pentagon are not privy to the UFO files dating back to Project Bluebird and the FBI’s “debunked” Majestic 12?

After years of revelations about strange lights in the sky, first hand reports from Navy pilots about UFOs, and governmental investigations, Congress seems to have admitted something startling in print: it doesn’t believe all UFOs are “man-made.” Buried deep in a report that’s an addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, a budget that governs America’s clandestine services, Congress made two startling claims. The first is that “cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially.” The second is that it wants to distinguish between UFOs that are human in origin and those that are not: “Temporary nonattributed objects, or those that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena,” the document states.

They are laying the narratives and telegraphing their scam for the ultimate insurance policy in their PSYOP-UFO. The usual criminals in the WEF, UN, CIA et al. will naturally swoop in with all of the solutions to “save” humanity during this alien “invasion” that they themselves perpetrated.

A large question, of course, is why Congress is seemingly admitting this now, in public. After all, lawmakers are privy to classified information that the general public isn't. “It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence,” Marik von Rennenkampff, an Obama-era DoD official, said in an op-ed in The Hill about the budget. According to the op-ed, the comments were first noticed by UFO researcher Douglas Johnson. Source.

The budget is for the psyop itself.

All of these Congresspeople, and especially the likes of Senator Marco Rubio, are compromised and CIA-handled. They are criminals. They are working against their constituents on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers.

Wernher von Braun, a man who was one of the highest assets that Operation Paperclip imported from the SS straight into NASA warned us long ago...

The “strategy” explained:

As an important aside, Dr. Vannevar Bush was one of the original members of the Majestic-12 group, or MJ-12, founded Raytheon Group, and also happened to have been the dean at MIT School of Engineering, where President Trump’s uncle John Trump ran MIT’s “Rad Labs.” John Trump was tasked with analyzing all of Nicola Tesla’s works and artifacts, and reported directly to Dr. Bush.

Donald Trump as POTUS directed the DoD to establish the Space Force.

Do you really believe in coincidences?

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

