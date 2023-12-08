2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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quiet observer's avatar
quiet observer
Dec 8, 2023

His company Tesla got saved so many times in the last hour, destroying the wealth of famous stock market shorts so I suspected he was in with the deep state/elites, and then he wore a Baphomet costume for Halloween and I knew he is another savior they are dangling out in front of us like Trump. His work and goals align with the transhumanism agenda. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

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🤡🌎
Dec 8, 2023

You’ve been pretty spot on

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