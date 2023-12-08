This Substack has been exposing Intelligence Industrial Complex asset and fraudster Elon Musk:

And so on and so forth…

And now comes extremely troubling news that, if true, further corroborates that our tunnel to nowhere digging, NeuraLink mind controlling, X Everything App Social Credit Score scheming, alt-A.I. peddling, self-crashing electric shitboxes, SpaceX NASA rehash tech planet radiating, “free speech absolutist” was ordered by his handlers to implement the latest horror show operation:

by RF Safe

Introduction: On December 10th, SpaceX is set to conduct a significant test of its Starlink satellite technology, involving the irradiation of populated areas in 13 states across the USA. Thus creating control groups between different populations of microwave exposure from space. This event, while a leap in technological advancement, raises profound ethical concerns. It mirrors the structure of well-known scientific studies by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) and the Ramazzini Institute (RI), where some rats were exposed to RF radiation while others were not, to assess health risks.

The Parallels with NTP and RI Studies: Both the NTP and RI studies were landmark in their exploration of RF radiation’s effects on health. In these studies, rats were exposed to varying levels of RF radiation, and their health outcomes were compared to those of unexposed rats. The findings were significant: increased risks of certain cancers, including brain and heart tumors, in rats exposed to RF radiation levels similar to what humans experience with cell phone use.

Simulating Human Experimentation: The upcoming Starlink test, in essence, sets up a similar experimental design but with humans as subjects. By selectively irradiating 13 states, it creates a scenario where some populations are exposed to heightened levels of RF radiation, while others are not. This situation is alarmingly reminiscent of the NTP and RI studies but lacks one critical element – consent.

Unconsented Human Experimentation: The Nuremberg Code, established post-World War II, underlines the importance of voluntary consent for any experimentation involving human subjects. The Starlink test, by exposing unaware and non-consenting populations to potentially harmful radiation, breaches this fundamental ethical principle. It transforms these populations into unwitting participants in a large-scale public health study.

What the NTP and RI Studies Found: The NTP study found clear evidence of tumors in the hearts of male rats exposed to RF radiation, as well as some evidence of tumors in the brains and adrenal glands. Similarly, the RI study observed an increase in heart schwannomas in male rats. These results point to a potential risk to human health – a risk that the Starlink test might inadvertently explore without ethical oversight.

Conclusion: The December 10th Starlink test raises critical ethical questions about the unconsented exposure of human populations to RF radiation. Drawing parallels to the NTP and RI rat studies, this event could be seen as a real-world, uncontrolled human experiment. As we advance technologically, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of the ethical considerations essential to protect public health and uphold human rights.

Would it really be any surprise to this Substack’s readership to learn that PSYOP-MUSK is attempting to engulf the planet with cancer causing microwave radiation?

We already know that all major cities are, in essence, uninhabitable; to wit:

This cellular Starlink system may be able to radiate rural areas with ever greater levels of EMF, which in theory implies that no one is really safe from these crazed technocrats.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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