Overcoming overwhelming voter fraud which previously resulted in a stole election means that Trump is now, against all odds, the duly elected President of the United States of America.

Like him or loath him, he is anything but a king; We the People elected Trump even as the Marxist Left did everything in their power to cheat, steal, and nearly assassinate him on multiple occasions.

Today happens to be President Trump’s birthday, so what better day to escalate the ongoing color revolution by the violent insurrectionists than to claim only a bloody communist uprising can serve as some kind of “solution” to this alleged monarchal “tyranny?”

These useful idiots are truly out for blood, precisely because they have nothing to lose, are paid off by NGO’s, have no real occupations in life other than being professional protestors/ANTIFA/socialists, and are ultimately drugged out narcissists that have no real future other than fomenting communism…

If only these wannabe revolutionaries ever studied history, they would appreciate that if their communist utopia were ever to be enacted, then they would quite literally be the first ones to be sent off to the gulags and eradicated after the fall.

Today also happens to be the birth of America’s flag:

Today also happens to be the Army’s Birthday:

Liberals gonna liberal:

In other words, choosing June 14th for a full-blown color revolution by the enemies of America was no coincidence — these NWO globopedo technocratic communist eugenicists are desperate to destroy any and all freedom en route to their dystopian Great Reset, which is really code for their Great Depopulation.

As previously reported…

…the dark forces behind these riots are also behind the latest PSYOP-WW3 Israel-Iran showdown…

…which is further destabilizing the world and inducing maximum fear for maximum social engineering ahead of more scamdemics and associated “vaccines” in PSYOP-25 (note: as per Netanyahu himself, Israel is Pfizer’s petri dish, and is the most “vaccinated” nation on the planet, or why the Israelis are just like everyone else simply pawns in this grand chessboard global depopulation scam), PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON internet and power outages, and whatever other operations they have planned for us.

Today’s PSYOP-NO-KINGS riots are the ultimate in-your-face culmination of the Cloward-Piven escalation to destroy America from within that we may be witnessing in a matter of hours.

We know that the CIA and CCP have been funding much of this insurgency, but what few appreciate is that Mexico is also part of this ongoing war against the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic; to wit: Protesters are showing up with high-grade tactical gear—equipment that doesn’t just appear out of nowhere. It’s expensive. It’s organized. Someone is clearly funding it. “How long has this been in the making?” Maria asked. Yon pointed to voices like Alex Jones and Mike Adams, who’ve been sounding the alarm for years. But instead of acting, officials did nothing—and now it’s too late. The warning signs were there. The people in charge just chose to ignore them. Yon didn’t just call out foreign threats—he named names at the highest levels of America’s military. He revealed that U.S. Central Command is actively preparing for war with Iran, and identified General Michael "Erik" Kurilla as the one leading the charge. Yon, who served alongside Kurilla in combat, described him as “very serious” and “very aggressive.” But he warned that Kurilla’s loyalty may not lie with the American people. “He seems to be a puppet for Israel,” Yon said, adding that the general also forced the COVID “death jab” on his own soldiers. It was a scathing indictment—not just of Kurilla, but of an entire military leadership class that appears ready to drag America into war on behalf of someone else. By the end of the interview, Yon brought everything full circle and delivered a message few are brave enough to say out loud. “Let's be realistic,” he said. “We're in a war.” This isn’t something that might happen—it’s happening right now. Most Americans still think of it as something far away, something they scroll past on social media. But for others, it’s already here—and the fallout is devastating. Then came the distinction that matters most. “Americans are not enemies with Mexicans,” Yon said. He’s been to Mexico, he’s served with Mexicans, and he respects them. The real enemy, he warned, isn’t our neighbors—it’s the powerful elites turning us against each other. “We should not be going to war with each other,” he said. “We should be going to war with the people who are making us go to war with each other.” His final warning was clear: if Americans don’t wake up to what’s happening, they’ll lose their country—without ever realizing they were at war. Source

America is being destroyed from within, and just to drive the point home, once again criminal agents like George Soros and his network of NGOs only exist because the Intelligence-Industrial Complex operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is aiding and abetting these treasonous globalists; to wit:

Because whether it be for “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon PSYOP-19 “vaccines” or PSYOP-NO-KINGS riots, all “income” taxation is social engineering that directly and indirectly pays for your own demise:

Speaking of taxes and useful idiot communist agitators, comrade Lenin knew better than anyone how this pernicious game must be played:

And the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam is the biggest tax thievery grift ever:

All of this destruction of America from within and without is designed to destabilize the economy, and it is no coincidence that the criminal Israeli government decided to attack the criminal Iranian government just days before todays fateful June 14th PSYOP-NO-KINGS Marxist color revolution:

Riots all across America and the optics of collapsed major cities will create additional pressure on the economy, and if this coincides with surging energy prices then we will have the perfect (global) financial storm, or PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH.

Note how these warmongers are using violence abroad…

…just like they are using violence here at home…

…to ensure maximum pain and suffering in order to put an end to the last vestiges of the last nation on earth that can stave off global communism.

But it is not all doom and gloom, because plenty of Americans are well aware of what is being perpetrated, and many of them are standing by to prevent this Marxist takeover:

And maybe, just maybe King Trump and his royal armies national guard and local police can squash the PSYOP-NO-KINGS riots before they ever get started…

Do NOT attend these PSYOP-NO-KINGS riots.

Do NOT be provoked by these mindless enemies of America.

Do NOT comply.

