2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Christensen's avatar
Kurt Christensen
3h

Absolutely 100 percent right. These useful idiots are pawns in the corrupt treasonous Globalists Oligarchs plan to implement one world government! We must not let them succeed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas Heltschl's avatar
Thomas Heltschl
1h

Good luck for tonight. May America stay free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture