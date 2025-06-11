Area after five consecutive days of NWO globopedo NGO orchestrated rioting…

…Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finally announced a curfew which went into effect in the city’s downtown…

…with California Governor Gavin Newsom openly telegraphing the broader expansion of PSYOP-ICE-RIOTS by admitting this is a coordinated Bolshevik Revolution 2.0:

California may be first, but it clearly will not end here; other States are next. Democracy is next.

What he really meant is that “Democracy” is mob rule in a rapidly dying Constitutional Republic, and that other states are now being activated for this highly organized “No Kings” color revolution.

Oh, and please pay no mind to the rioting slaves…

It is not just sushi restaurants that are somehow guilty of something to do with deportations and the white patriarchy or some such…

…but Apple computer stores, clothing outlets and malls are also being looted, because illegal invaders need to keep invading and “climate change” and systemic oppression and so on and so forth…

At this stage, shooting these thugs on sight would actually be the most effective deterrent.

Jewelry stores in Los Angeles are also guilty of something or other pertaining to Orange Man Bad and sealed wide open borders…

Now that Los Angeles is somewhat contained with curfews and the National Guard, the Marxist ‘ANTIFA’ sleeper cells in various other American cities have been (re)activated.

Here is Denver:

Here is Atlanta:

Here is NYC:

Here is Chicago:

And just some further evidence that all states and cities with “elected” Democrat politicians were a result of rigged and stolen elections, especially California:

In other words, the majority of residents in Democrat-run states and cities do not want this Marxist takeover, and they appreciate what is being perpetrated in their very own backyards.

Treason indeed, and we are long overdue for MASS ARRESTS NOW.

And Mike Adams aka Health Ranger adds more color on the preplanned nature of this color revolution:

And here is President Trump with additional context on how unlike the prearranged lack of a fire response (e.g. draining the reservoirs right before fire season, hiring a DEI half-wit for fire chief, etc. & etc.) which ensured maximum damage to California cities like the Pacific Palisades, he has deployed troops to squash the Los Angeles node of PSYOP-ICE-RIOTS before the destruction and civil unrest spirals any further:

If we didn’t do it, there wouldn’t be a Los Angeles, just like the houses were burning a number of months ago…

It looks like more National Guard platoons will soon need to be deployed to cities like Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and NYC precisely because we are rapidly approaching the Cloward-Piven convergence tipping point this coming Saturday, June 14th, with America now under premeditated full-blown Marxist siege…

Do NOT comply.

