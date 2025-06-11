2nd Smartest Guy in the World

37
1h

And just like that Contact Tracing/Vaccine Passports were instituted with the backing of the same people that claimed to be adamantly against them!!

Seriously though, the support from the MIGA/MAGA team over biometric IDs to control "illegal immigration" is concerning. Is it even possible for people to be that dense?!?!

This is like the Patriot Act 2.0, all over again, supporting our own demise.

First they came for the illegal immigrants;

Then they came for the pro-Palestineans;

Then they came for the Injection(TM) resistors;

Then they came for anyone that didn't toe the party line!!

How many people out in the field of these protests are either FBI agents or otherwise getting paid by the Feds to be out there, rhetorically of course.

Lisa Novakowski
1h

Is the list of cities also considered sanctuary cities with high Democratic party leanings and large corporate money and ngo influence? These cities might be smart cities or C40 cities.

