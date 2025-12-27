In an effort to cover up the burgeoning VAIDS epidemic, one of the CIA’s main MSM Mockingbird outlets has been activated to fear-monger this latest “seasonal flu” outbreak.

A few weeks ago it was the Daily Mail that was tasked with obfuscating the real cause of why so many of those that subjected themselves to the both the flu and C19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are now succumbing to common colds…

…and yesterday on behalf of its NWO globopedo cabal and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex bioterrorist handlers it is now the New York Times that has been weaponized to misinform their mostly “vaccinated” readership; to wit:

In New York City, the signs of flu abound: more people wearing masks, more people coughing on the subway. There has been a school closure. Families canceling plans. Sports fans have noticed absences. The Brooklyn Nets head coach, Jordi Fernández, missed a game because of flu. So did a New York Rangers assistant coach.

In New York City, the signs of VAIDS abound: incredibly, those MKUltra masks that do less than nothing to prevent any respiratory diseases are still being worn yet again, precisely because the social engineering brainwashing in leftist cities is so profound.

And the fact that so many New Yorkers have been fooled into taking a flu vaccine, which increases ones chances of coming down with the “flu” by 27% ,is what is further driving this latest ‘super-flu’ outbreak.

But what is even more terrifying is that those that did take this flu shot were more than likely already suffering from VAIDS-induced devastated immune systems courtesy of the gene altering and highly carcinogenic C19 “vaccine;” in other words, anyone that was already poisoned with the C19 “vaccines” only made matters far more acute for themselves by taking the flu shot, but even if they avoided said flu shot they were already primed to get deathly ill from even the common cold, especially as time goes on, and VAIDS symptoms worsen.

Preliminary data from hospitals across the city indicates that more patients went to emergency rooms complaining of flulike symptoms — such as fever and a cough — in the week ending Dec. 20 than during any other week in the past decade.

This Substack predicted many years ago that the seasonal flu and the common cold may very well become far more severe, even deadly, for those that were exposed to the Modified mRNA depopulation injections or shed upon after recent “vaccination,” so none of this news is in any way surprising or unexpected, with “flulike symptoms” being nothing more than code for VAIDS symptoms.

New York City’s syndromic surveillance system, which collects information about every patient who visits an emergency room, reported 9,857 visits for “influenza-like illness” last week. That was higher than in the worst weeks of the 2017-18 or 2024-25 flu seasons, both ranked as “high severity” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miraculously, both NYC’s syndromic surveillance system and the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) collected nearly zero emergency room visits for the flu during the height of the 2021-2022 scamdemic season.

Of course, during the 2021-2022 non-flu season hospitals were busy murdering their COVID patients with Remdesivir and intubation at a 90%+ iatrogenesis rate, all while denying them lifesaving early treatment compounds like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

The New York Times article concluded:

“We are seeing the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week in New York State,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, noting that the state recorded 71,123 flu cases for the week ending Dec. 20. That was the most recorded in a single week since 2004, when the state began its current method of reporting cases.

What we are really seeing is the highest number of people with ravaged immune systems being continually poisoned with ever more deadly injections unable to fend off any basic seasonal ailment, and this trend will only get worse.

There is not a single vaccine injected into the deltoid than can in any way inoculate against respiratory infection, or why there is not a single RCT with placebo for any vaccine, not limited to the flu shot.

What New York State has actually recorded for the most part is 71,123 VAIDS cases for the week ending Dec. 20.

What better way to seed and normalize a possible new scamdemic in PSYOP-26 than by blaming VAIDS on an especially bad strain of the flu ahead of yet another gain-of-function release, and associated never-ending Modified mRNA “vaccine” mandates?

Do NOT comply.

Please stay far away from any and all vaccines, do not induce hypoxia and hypercapnia by wearing MKUltra masks, and if you want to remain as healthy and as hard to kill as possible during this seasonal flu or possible gain-of-function and shedding outbreak, then your very best bet is to take a powerful nutraceutical daily that creates a zinc ionophore that raises cellular pH preventing viral replication (and is anti-cancer) while getting your daily dose of vitamin D (over 80% of all ICU admissions during PSYOP-19 involved patients with low vitamin D levels) with K2 (which prevents calcification), as well as having Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine on hand to stop any virus dead in its tracks.

Please take advantage of this 🎄CHRISTMAS SALE🎄 by stocking up on all of the affordably priced lifesaving compounds!

Please use code XMAS20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The CHRISTMAS SALE ends Sunday, December 28th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code XMAS20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

