It was only a matter of time before the very same Event 201 players behind the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would be back with their followup lab-engineered gain of function “emergency.”

From Disease X to monkeypox, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their assets in BigPharma, the UN, WHO, CDC, FDA, and puppets like Bill Gates have been biding their time and waiting for the most opportune moment to create more bioterror chaos.

Gates has for years been money laundering massive amounts of funds on behalf of his handlers for their various Great Reset Depopulation projects, not limited to releasing trillions of GMO frankenmosquitos all across America; to wit:

Which brings us to the latest "emergency” repeat courtesy of the CCP, where for the last week news out of China has been total panic and yet another preplanned public health “crisis” with COVID-era lockdowns already in full effect, and the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) having already issued a Level 2 travel warning:

The CCP’s response is vintage C-19 scamdmic:

The Chinese government has deployed drones, pesticides, home inspections, and even mosquito net‑equipped hospital isolation to Citizens who fail to eliminate standing water near their homes face thousands of yuan in fines, approximately $1,400 USD, and even utility shutdowns. Some critics have likened the measures to a disturbingly familiar “zero‑COVID” housekeeping redux—but now aimed at mosquitos. Source

According to the CDC:

Chikungunya disease is caused by the chikungunya virus and is spread to humans through mosquito bites. Outbreaks have occurred in countries in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Indian and Pacific Oceans. Most people infected with chikungunya virus develop some symptoms. Symptoms of chikungunya usually begin 3–7 days after a bite by an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. Most people get better within a week; however, some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness. People at risk for more severe disease include newborns infected around the time of birth, older adults (65 years or older), and people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Death from chikungunya is rare. There is no specific treatment for chikungunya.

And just like the previous PSYOP-19 scamdemic, chikungunya also predominantly targets the sick and elderly, and based on the symptoms this latest virus resembles Lyme Disease and Dengue DENV-2; in fact, this latest frankenmosquito “disease” may very well be a hybrid of two or more bioweapons that have been gain of functioned into this most recent insect infection vector.

The CCP’s playbook is truly identical to the last scamdemic:

Unsurprisingly, last year the CDC approved a chikungunya “vaccine,” which, if deployed, will just like last time be far deadlier than the disease itself; in other words, the real bioweapon payload for a manufactured bioterror disease is already waiting in the wings.

Yet, what is especially ironic is not just that Bill Gates is involved in genetically modifying these blood sucking insects just like he was involved in PSYOP-19 and all things “pandemic,” but, just like last time, an inexpensive repurposed drug in ivermectin not only cures both “viral” and “vaccine” damage alike, but it also cures mosquito-borne diseases.

A research study entitled, Repurposing Ivermectin as an Anti-dengue Drug concluded the following:

The authors found that, in both trials, time to DENV NS1 antigen clearance was significantly shorter in patients who received doses for 3 days with ivermectin compared with placebo.

Another research study entitled, Antivirus effectiveness of ivermectin on dengue virus type 2 in Aedes albopictus similarly concluded:

Ivermectin can directly or indirectly inhibit DENV-2 multiplication in Aedes albopictus. Moreover, the actual concentration for application in zooprophylaxis needs to be confirmed in the further field trials.

It’s almost like wherever Bill Gates shows up, so too does ivermectin in a kind of garlic to vampire type relationship; in other words, ivermectin is like Kryptonite to these “Safe and Effective” technocrat eugenicists and their deadly nostrums.

And using a powerful nutraceutical also greatly protects against viral (gain of function) infections like chikungunya by creating a zinc ionophore and raising cellular pH that prevents viral and microbial replication while also also having ant-cancer properties.

So, please take advantage of the WEEKEND FLASH SALE and stock up on lifesaving products that will protect you against the followup PSYOP-25 scamdemic by using code IVM20 for 20% off on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar-craving-reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer rare sugar substitute FLAV-X!!

The 20% WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends tonight, August 10th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X