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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Aug 20, 2023

Another variant is coming, and it's called EMF. They're rewiring our whole region here in Niagara with 5G and electrical lines. When the switch gets flipped, people will flip:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-5g

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cat
Aug 20, 2023

Hmm... 🤔 Along with being naturally immune to Covid, I seem to be immune to these scare tactics.

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