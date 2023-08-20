The mass fear inducement phase of all things “pandemic” is now officially being manufactured in realtime by the MSM talking airheads:

Wasting no time, the opening of this Nightly News episode had the grifting BigPharma shill anchor Lester Holt promoting the next round of DEATHVAX™.

Obligatory hospital footage with the latest fake COVID stats, and they were off to the proverbial races, seeding MK Ultra masking compliance, which is the mental modeling gateway to ever more fear optics, which in turn functions to increase “vaccine” uptake. Or so they hope, because the current 17% Bivalent booster uptake is insufficient for both BigPharma’s bottom line, and the global Great Reset eugenics program as a whole.

An “expert” doctor was then interviewed, and she spewed the usual “variant” bullshit narrative that her handlers fed her.

Next they interviewed the requisite useful idiot sociopath CDC puppet in order to assure their brainwashed viewership of the “Safe and Effective” slow kill bioweapon injections:

Mandy Cohen went on her usual mendacious spiel of how the FDA has been working to approve the latest Modified mRNA poisons.

The MSM interviewer asked, “will it protect against this new strain?” To which the good doctor’s bulging psychotic eyes widened even more, before she shamelessly lied, “Yes, the booster is tailored to what we are seeing circulating now.”

Except that no “vaccine” could ever be “tailored” to inoculate nor protect in any way against a respiratory disease; in other words, more “Trust the Science” straight to premature death. Not to mention that there is no possible way of bringing out a flu or COVID vaccine that would address the current mutating strains. Basically, Mandy et al. are baffling their scientifically illiterate viewership with shameless junk science.

But it got even worse, when the interviewer mock-complained the the (illegitimate) Federal government was yet again not doing enough in the face of this latest PSYOP-23 “resurgence.” To which the deranged doctor stuttered ever so slightly, regrouping for round two of her boldfaced lies, “The way we go about doing our— just like we do with our flu shots, right?— we make sure we’re looking at the ways in which the virus changed, they— uh— (2SG: she tripped up, then lied again)— they evaluate that— the FDA is doing its work, we likely will see this as an annual— uh— COVID shot, just like the flu shot.”

Uh, just like the— uh— flu shot. Except now all of these deadly injections are on the Modified mRNA platform, and none of them do anything for viruses, but they are exceedingly effective at genetically modifying humans into walking spike protein factories suffering from heart damage and VAIDS.

We also recently saw how Marxist cities like New York are (re)positioning to kill off the elderly and disabled, which perfectly slots into the above news propaganda program:

The UN’s “health” depopulation node is also ratcheting up the fear-mongering:

And then there is this WEF puppet with the obligatory crazy eyes:

The “news” segment ended with increasing levels of deliberate CogDis and reality inversion:

“And make sure to get all of your shots: COVID, flu and RSV. To give yourself your best chance of staying healthy.”

“A reminder that COVID never went away.”

Let us invert their reality inversion:

There was never any pandemic; thus, what never went away was the MIND VIRUS. And said MIND VIRUS is now being deployed across all Mockingbird media platforms in a concerted effort to lockdown and inject the planet once again.

If you shoot yourself up with Modified mRNA COVID, flu and RSV poisons, then you will invariably induce over time severe adverse events like myocarditis, prion-based diseases, turbo cancers, etc. Every single last person that took these various boosters and claims to feel fine is essentially the equivalent of a someone “feeling fine” with undiagnosed late stage cancer.

The best actual chance of staying healthy during the upcoming flu season PSYOP-23 is to administer high quality nutraceuticals, as well as inexpensive repurposed drugs:

Do NOT comply.

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