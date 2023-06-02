DEATHVAX™ peddler and pathological liar Rochelle Walensky was recently replaced by fellow Harvard alum Mandy Cohen. “Biden’s” choice for new Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) director is the perfect setup for the forthcoming followup “pandemic.”

But does Cohen really believe that a virus with an IFR of essentially zero for healthy people under the age of 70 is something to MK Ultra mask for?

And Cohen’s draconian and unconstitutional mandates of like “Trust the Science” and uh like “Safe and Effective” are nothing more than like junk Scientism on behalf of her like New World Order globopedo handlers:

This newest CDC director puppet will be closely coordinating with communist war criminal Tedros over at the WHO, along with the UN, WEF, CFR, CIA, DoD, DHHS, Pentagon, NIAID, NIH, Gates “nonprofits,” et al. when they deploy their next control and depopulation operation, all with a smirk behind her Dr. Mengele 2.0 cloth mask.

Of note, before becoming CDC director, Cohen was working in the “private sector” as executive vice president and chief executive officer of Aledade Care Solutions at Aledade Inc., a health consulting firm based in Bethesda, Maryland.

What exactly does Aledale do?

“Private sector” yet participating in “community health centers” and Medicare Shared Savings Program, as well as other government programs. Does that really sound like private sector?

All of these people are parasites claim to work in the private sector, yet Aledale is nothing more than a grifting operation skimming off the government and government regulated health insurance companies.

So what kind of “services” does Aledake actually offer?

Their deliberately vaguely defined “support,” “workflow optimization,” and “ACO governance” is nothing more than cover for their true work, which is lobbying and indirectly siphoning money from tax slaves.

How about their “Our Technology” section?

Sounds like their tech will perfectly slot into the X Everything App social credit score system, with their “identifying high-priority action items” a portal to medical death panels that will decide who is worthy to save and who may be granted the magnanimous “freedom” to be happily euthanized.

Is it any wonder that Cohen arrives at the CDC with all kinds of serious conflicts of interest, similar to that of her predecessor?

And prior to working for Aledale, Cohen was selected by North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in 2017 as NCDHHS secretary. From the NCDHHS website we learn the following:

Dr. Cohen leads the COVID-19 response for the State of North Carolina. Her team at NC DHHS oversees the operational response – including hospital surge capacity, testing capacity, tracing capacity, and PPE availability – in addition to constructing the advanced data infrastructure necessary to collect and analyze key data points to drive decision making. Secretary Cohen also leads the development of North Carolina policy guidance which informs the actions needed to slow COVID-19 spread. Secretary Cohen has made closing the coverage gap in North Carolina a key priority. Additionally, Dr. Cohen’s “buying health” agenda heavily focuses on broad drivers of health (often referred to as the social determinants of health). Under Secretary Cohen’s leadership, North Carolina implemented the first-in-the-nation statewide coordinated care network, NCCARE360, to electronically connect those with identified needs to community resources and allow for a feedback loop on the outcome of that connection. This private-public partnership has been a key feature of NC’s COVID response and backbone to the innovative Health Opportunities pilot authorized under North Carolina’s 1115 Medicaid waiver.

Cohen was in no small part responsible for the democidal hospital protocols in her state, while helping to pave the way for “vaccine” tracking. Note how her “buying health” agenda perfectly slots in with her work at Adelale in a kind of “private” and public revolving door scheme a la BigPharma and the FDA:

And just like “doctor” Fauci, “doctor” Cohen has performed around zero actual doctoring as it pertains to patients:

Secretary Cohen is an internal medicine physician and has experience leading complex health organizations. Before coming to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, she was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). She brings a deep understanding of health care to the state and has been responsible for implementing policies for Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Cohen is nothing more than another deranged power hungry bureaucrat. As such, she will aid and abet the various agencies and illegitimate Federal government to steal away more money via taxes, strip the last vestiges of We the People’s rights, all while imposing never-ending illegal “mandates.”

Secretary Cohen has been recognized a national leader for her work at DHHS. In February of 2019, Modern Healthcare named Secretary Cohen one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare. In September of 2020, Secretary Cohen was awarded the Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health for her strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including her use of data and ability to communicate with empathy, compassion, and transparency.

All of her “expertise” and “leadership” derives from government scam agencies, and indoctrination universities that were all instrumental in the PSYOP-19 control and depopulation program.

This is the banal face of our enemy.

Expect their psyops and false flags to start heating up heading into the summer, and it will all get increasingly worse by winter 2024, ahead of the presidential election…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline