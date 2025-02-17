Since 1913 America has been completely taken over by color of law and social engineering such that We the People’s generational wealth, private property and natural rights have been gradually eroded.

Today we are a completely captured nation that is subject to unconstitutional thievery by various illegitimate government agencies and privately owned central planning entities pretending to be “federal,” that are anything but.

The first two planks that must be instituted are ending all “income” taxation and shuttering the criminal Federal Reserve Bank, which is neither federal nor has any reserves, but is guilty of foisting upon society stealth taxes in the form of inflation all while manipulating the price of money (i.e. interest rates) on behalf of its owners.

Planks 1 & 2 were recently written about in this article:

The 3rd plank is equally as important as the preceding two, because currently in America no own has true private property rights thanks to the annual property tax extortion scam; in other words, no one actually owns their home in America, they are simply leasing it from the Marxist counties that are funneling vast sums of your money to “public” schools. It is important to appreciate that schooling, just like healthcare, is not a right, but a goods and service, so to that end being forced under threat of direct violence to pay for other people’s kids’ schooling (or food, clothing, etc.) is a crime against private property rights, as well as natural rights.

See what happens today if you stop paying taxes on “your” home — armed men will show up to extract you from “your” home for not complying with a bunch of parasitic useful idiot slobs at the town hall working on behalf of their partners-in-crime.

Thankfully, people are finally starting to wake up; to wit:

Governor DeSantis replied to this X post with a shockingly pleasant response, and yet not a single commenter invoked ALLODIAL PROPERTY TITLE, so yours truly quoted the exchange:

The Founders appreciated that if one’s castle may be taxed by some bureaucrat, agency, debt collector or otherwise, then no one would ever own their home.

Allodial title constitutes ownership of real property (land, buildings, and fixtures) that is independent of any superior landlord. Allodial title is related to the concept of land held in allodium, or land ownership by occupancy and defence of the land. Wikipedia

By ending all theft via “income” taxes and property taxes, while putting a stop to the monstrous Federal Reserve Bank, President Trump can quite literally overnight give back our Constitutional guarantees and freedoms, thus unleashing the greatest golden age America has ever known. Even with reciprocal tariffs, the vast fortunes that Americans would get to keep every single year would generate fantastical economic growth, or precisely the exact opposite of what the NWO globopedo Marxist Uniparty desperately wants for We the People.

Property taxation is “an unrealized capital gain…”. And Trump is 100% correct that it is a “communist thing:”

Essentially, property taxation is Communism, and charging a tax every single year on something you “own” is an outrageously egregious subversion of private property rights.

Today, America is currently subject to every single one of the 10 Planks of the Communist Manifesto, and note that the 1st Plank is the most crucial to enslave a people:

How "Marxist" Has the United States Become? Although Marx advocated the use of any means, especially including violent revolution, to bring about socialist dictatorship, he suggested ten political goals for developed countries such as the United States. How far has the United States -- traditionally the bastion of freedom, free markets, and private property -- gone down the Marxist road to fulfill these socialist aims? You be the judge. The following are Marx's ten planks from hisCommunist Manifesto. 1. Abolition of private property in land and application of all rents of land to public purpose. The courts have interpreted the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution (1868) to give the government far more "eminent domain" power than was originally intended, Under the rubric of "eminent domain" and various zoning regulations, land use regulations by the Bureau of Land Managementproperty taxes, and "environmental" excuses, private property rights have become very diluted and private property in landis, vehicles, and other forms are seized almost every day in this country under the "forfeiture" provisions of the RICO statutes and the so-called War on Drugs.. 2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax. The 16th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, 1913 (which some scholars maintain was never properly ratified), and various State income taxes, established this major Marxist coup in the United States many decades ago. These taxes continue to drain the lifeblood out of the American economy and greatly reduce the accumulation of desperately needed capital for future growth, business starts, job creation, and salary increases. 3. Abolition of all rights of inheritance. Another Marxian attack on private property rights is in the form of Federal & State estate taxes and other inheritance taxes, which have abolished or at least greatly diluted the right of private property owners to determine the disposition and distribution of their estates upon their death. Instead, government bureaucrats get their greedy hands involved . 4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels. We call it government seizures, tax liens, "forfeiture" Public "law" 99-570 (1986); Executive order 11490, sections 1205, 2002 which gives private land to the Department of Urban Development; the imprisonment of "terrorists" and those who speak out or write against the "government" (1997 Crime/Terrorist Bill); or the IRS confiscation of property without due process. 5. Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly. The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a "national bank" and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Marx had in mind and completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation. 6. Centralization of the means of communication and transportation in the hands of the state. In the U.S., communication and transportation are controlled and regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established by the Communications Act of 1934 and the Department of Transportation and the Interstate Commerce Commission (established by Congress in 1887), and the Federal Aviation Administration as well as Executive orders 11490, 10999 -- not to mention various state bureaucracies and regulations. There is also the federal postal monopoly, AMTRAK and CONRAIL -- outright socialist (government-owned) enterprises. Instead of free-market private enteprrise in these important industries, these fields in America are semi-cartelized through the government's regulatory-industiral complex. 7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the state; the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan. While the U.S. does not have vast "collective farms" (which failed so miserably in the Soviet Union), we nevertheless do have a significant degree of government involvement in agriculture in the form of price support subsidies and acreage alotments and land-use controls. The Desert Entry Act and The Department of Agriculture. As well as the Department of Commerce and Labor, Department of Interior, the Evironmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Mines, National Park Service, and the IRS control of business through corporate regulations. 8. Equal obligation of all to work. Establishment of Industrial armies, especially for agriculture. We call it the Social Security Administration and The Department of Labor. The National debt and inflation caused by the communal bank has caused the need for a two "income" family. Woman in the workplace since the 1920's, the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, assorted Socialist Unions, affirmative action, the Federal Public Works Program and of course Executive order 11000. And I almost forgot...The Equal Rights Amendment means that women should do all work that men do including the military and since passage it would make women subject to the draft. 9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country. We call it the Planning Reorganization Act of 1949 , zoning (Title 17 1910-1990) and Super Corporate Farms, as well as Executive orders 11647, 11731 (ten regions) and Public "law" 89-136. 10. Free education for all children in government schools. Abolition of children's factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc. etc. People are being taxed to support what we call 'public' schools, which train the young to work for the communal debt system. We also call it the Department of Education, the NEA and Outcome Based "Education." Source

Planks 1, 2 and 5 must be completely eradicated ASAP if America is to regain its freedom. And then the other 7 Planks must be thrown out with extreme prejudice too.

Let us all hope against hope that President Trump does make good on his recent insinuations and talking points…

Do NOT comply.

