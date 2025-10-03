On day three of this most welcome government shutdown…

…President Trump posted an amusing troll video on his Truth Social account; to wit:

It’s all fun and games, until it’s not, because Russ Vought has already started eviscerating Leftist states by slashing their various bloated and scammy budgets that unconstitutionally reward DEI candidates over qualified contractors (with money that ironically was all stolen via “income” taxes):

Just two days ago Vought went after the absurd PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam thievery:

And he also went after the Communist stronghold of New York City, where DEI has gone completely off the rails, as has state level theft via taxation:

What America truly needs is a most malefic grim reaper like Russ Vought to radically overhaul the entire illegitimate Federal government en route to permanently shutting down both the Federal Reserve Bank as well as the wholly unconstitutional IRS, which is something Trump himself had previously floated:

Odds for the continued government shutdown are now at 15 days…

…and while all currently furloughed employees will receive backpay (as stolen via “income” taxes) when a deal is finally cut, here’s hoping that all of the budgets that Vought slashed will not be reinstated.

The only real solution to this violent and depraved Federal government that is domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. and continuously waging war on We the People is to reduce its size to what the Founding Father’s intended; in other words, to reiterate:

Do NOT comply.

