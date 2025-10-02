The government shutdown…

…appears to be paying off after all for those that want less tyranny and communism.

The panic from the BigGov apparatchiks is now palpable; to wit:

BREAKING: MSDNC is in a FULL BLOWN PANIC right now over Russ Vought and his IMMENSE POWER that’s been granted by the Schumer Shutdown! “Folks, this is the big setup for 2028.” They finally realize that Trump is going to OBLITERATE their corruption! These people know that the Democrat Party has hit rock bottom and there’s NO WAY back up. Source

And here is what the useful idiot politrix whores and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers are so afraid of:

Russ Vought is chomping at the bit to slash the size of the illegitimate Federal government, which is quite literally terrifying the Uniparty — no, it’s not just the “Radical Left Democrats,” it’s the RINOs too.

For example:

&

Russ Vought is NOT playing around:

You’re going to have to kick over people’s paradigms and turfs. Their views of the world aren’t rooted in the constitution. That’s going to cause a lot of turmoil. They’re going to call you racist, etc. They said I called for trauma within bureaucracies. Yes, I called for trauma. Bureaucracies hate people. These big agencies are weaponized against the country. I want to provide trauma against bureaucracies in a way that frees the American people.

The bureaucracies hate We the People and are continuing to traumatize us under perpetual threat of violence (e.g. “income” taxes, innumerable color of law scams, etc.).

Again, the solution is exceedingly simple:

In other words:

Do NOT comply.

In celebration of this government shutdown, please use code LESSGOV20 for 20% off on ALL of the products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the miraculous Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, October 2nd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code LESSGOV20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X