2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
4h

I think it is a mistake to interpret the suppression of helpful drugs to a 'profit motive.' It looks to me that the motive is to burden people with ill health. Here is my book on suppressed cancer cures, published in 2013:

https://gumshoenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/lillies_book_20Jan2014_highres368.pdf

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture