As this Substack has been warning for years, the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic continues to unrelentingly rise…

…and now we have the very latest oncology expenditures data (constant dollars cancer incidence), which shows a 21.2% increase for an additional rise in $38 billion in annual healthcare costs; to wit:

This trend will only continue to worsen over time given that the majority of Americans are now genetically modified with the SV40 promotor sequence, which happens to be extremely carcinogenic…

…and the fact that the Modified mRNA poison platform transforms the recipients into walking spike protein factories means that their sp2 protein, which is responsible for the systemic suppression of cancer, is now being decimated.

The twin-bioterror attack vectors of SV40 and spike protein sp2 protein suppression is what is driving this turbo cancer epidemic, with more and more “vaccinated” individuals potentially succumbing to this VAIDS adverse event, amongst many, many others.

The good news is that these deadly injections are finally starting to get banned, with a total of nine States now gearing up to outright prohibit these ruinous EUA poisons:

If MAHA is in any way legitimate, then RFK Jr. must put an end to this entire Modified mRNA platform ASAP.

But the problem is that Operation Warp Speed 2.0 is now being actively discussed in the Trump administration:

RFK Jr. must put the kibosh not only on any PSYOP-BIRD-FLU “vaccines,” but he must also arrest all of the bioterrorists that keep angling for their never-ending scamdemics.

And what about all of these “mysterious causes” of the plethora of childhood diseases like autism?

With the only real solution being:

The best news is that this turbo cancer epidemic may be reversed with inexpensive repurposed synergistic compounds that are truly safe and far more effective than anything the legacy iatrogenic Medical Industrial Complex has to offer; in fact, this treatment approach may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight :

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

To celebrate Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation and the burgeoning MAHA movement, please take full advantage of this WEEKEND RED PILL FLASH SALE by using code RFKJR20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RFKJR20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends SUNDAY, February 16th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X