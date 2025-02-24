When the wholly unconstitutional and corrupt CIA and their partners-in-crime at the various illegitimate three-letter agencies are not harassing Americans while meddling in foreign affairs and executing coups d'état, their staff are grinding away in secret perv chatrooms, and it’s all on the taxpayer’s dime no less.

You just can’t make up the depravity of these government “workers,” who are basically nothing more than a parasitic drain on We the People’s freedoms and generational wealth; in fact, this Substack has previously exposed what an especially pernicious and illicit agency the CIA really is, and their involvement in the greatest crime against humanity known as the PSYOP-19 scamdemic…

…and now we have more irrefutable proof that the CIA and their fellow gov agency NWO globopedo puppet colleagues are the most compromised sickos that are not fit to serve anyone or anything; to wit:

If these busybody Marxist deviants wanted to actually work, then they would never have sought employment at these crooked agencies:

Those that are normalizing the child sex organ mutilations of transgender “care” are the very same sickos desperate to police American society, and they should all be terminated at once, with extreme prejudice.

In case anyone has any doubts just how warped these “workers” are:

If an adult wants to mutilate themselves with a pseudo-vagina in their private lives during off-hours, then by all means enjoy! It is none of anyone’s business what consenting adults do to each other and themselves, but the fact that Americans are being fleeced by color of law “income” taxes and this is some of what these stolen monies are being allocated to is an absolute outrage.

And how about all of the tens of trillions of dollars that were looted in similar fashion?

But it gets even worse, because the mentally ill CIA, NSA and DIA “employees” not only suffer from sex addictions and dysmorphia, they also are dissociated sexless and genderless mental patients that are more than likely on cocktails of antidepressants, stimulants and God knows what other BigPharma mind altering substances:

What are the chances that these “agents” could be covering for and conspiring with the likes of those that they should be investigating like Epstein, Diddy, international child sex trafficking rings, et al.?

And lest we forget that these highly disturbed DEI cretins have some of the highest security clearances in government.

Thankfully, now that Kash Patel is the FBI director and Dan Bongino is his FBI deputy director, the odds that much of this DEI trash will be taken out are now much greater.

Based on the recent panic in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., real change should be careening straight at all of these altogether corrupt agencies:

Utter despair is the engine of change, especially in hopelessly villainous systems, agencies and administrations.

Full on FAFO can’t come soon enough:

And if Patel, Bongino and their teams do manage to meaningfully reform the three-letter agencies, then they can turn off the lights at the felonious FBI, and shut the door behind themselves on their way out.

Not a red cent to the IRS ever again for anything.

Let the sexless and genderless BDSM freakazoids go find gainful employment in the private sector, and leave all of us alone for good.

Do NOT comply.

