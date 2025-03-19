Last evening the self-described “most transparent administration ever” released the JFK files on the National Archives website, except that instead of the 8,000 documents, only 1,000 were actually “declassified.”

The most damning documents were conveniently and unsurprisingly omitted, while many important pages remained redacted; for example:

Perhaps the single most viral page of this truncated declass making all of the social media rounds pertained to a man named Gary Underhill, who performed “special assignments” for the CIA. The day after the assassination Underhill went around blaming the CIA for JFK’s murder, and just six months later he was found dead. Of course, his death was ruled a “suicide,” despite being shot behind the left ear even though he was right-handed.

It comes as little surprise that former CIA Director Pompeo wanted this specific document to be kept secret, except that this document was never secret, because it appeared in an article written by William Turner entitled “The Inquest” and was published way back in 1967 in Ramparts Magazine; to wit:

So, redactions and docs that were in the public domain for decades was what was released by the Trump administration. Perhaps the very same three-letter agencies that did recently refused to release the Epstein pedo files to AG Pam Bondi are continuing to hoodwink Trump & Co. with these JFK docs, and yet during his first term Trump explicitly told Judge Napolitano that despite promising to release the JFK files, what was contained in them was far too incriminating to ever share with the American people.

Or maybe because the same agencies responsible for assassinating JFK almost did the same to Trump, and he decided to finally declass everything?

CIA assassinations certainly do rhyme:

Here is what we know for certain:

Lyndon Johnson and the CIA were 100% behind JFK’s assassination:

Recently, Alex Jones was given secret recordings of LBJ’s partners-in-crime discussing JFK’s assassination, which further corroborates some of the players really behind this premeditated Deep State operation.

And the patsy…

…that was known to be an extremely poor marksman:

Some additional color on the “lone gunman:”

And the irrefutable evidence that Oswald could have never worked alone was purposely left missing in this “declass;” to wit:

And we know that the Bush Senior was also involved in the CIA’s assassination of Kennedy.

Bush Senior “couldn’t recall” where he was during the JFK assassination, although that very day he was in Dallas. For his involvement in this Deep State coup d'état, he was later promoted as CIA Director from 1976-1977 which served as an important milestone in the continuance of the Bush Crime Syndicate’s crime spree. (Bush Senior selected both Clinton and Obama for their respective roles as POTUS.)

Which brings us to the single biggest bombshell of all that was previously covered by this Substack in the following article…

…was also deliberately left out of this bogus JFK “declass” dump:

And now prepare to have your minds completely blown:

SMOKING GUN IN JFK FILES CIA tried to coverup the connection between alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and his killer Jack Ruby, who claimed he was injected in prison by a shot of cancer cells, that Oswald just so happened to be working on with the CIA in New Orleans, to assassinate Fidel Castro. On May 6, 1964, Assistant FBI Director Alan Belmont was interviewed, and on page 27 of a 473 page report, he was asked about this connection. Where are the other pages to this report? Was this question ever answered? (Link to document in first comment) We explored this subject in our film Kill Shot and discovered not only was there a completely separate CIA bioweapon program Lee Harvey Oswald was employed in prior to the JFK assassination, but they weaponized SV40 in this project, to cause cancer-on-demand in enemies, and it ended up in the covid-19 vaccinations! Was Jack Ruby indeed killed by this weapon, like he told Dallas Deputy Sheriff Al Maddox? And has this CIA cancer weapon been used other times also? Watch the untold story of Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby in this video below: Source: https://archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/2025/0318/104-10423-10337.pdf Source

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how calculated the addition of the SV40 promotor sequence was to the C19 Modified mRNA poison “vaccines:”

From bioweapons deployed against the CIA’s very own assassins to their political targets to the very same bioweapons being used against all Americans during the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, what we may now conclude without a shadow of a doubt is that the entire murderous Intelligence Industrial Complex is utterly out of control and must be splintered into a thousand pieces once and for all.

And just how the COVID-19 operation was a military-grade psyop, so too was JFK’s assassination coverup also one great big psyop; in fact, the term “conspiracy theory” which was weaponized against anyone daring to question the “pandemic” and associated gene altering and spike protein producing “vaccines” was literally invented by the CIA and disseminated by their Mockingbird MSM on the very day they murdered the 35th President of the United States.

Which is precisely why the powers that be will never ever truly declassify their most odious and darkest secrets...

Do NOT comply.

