As 2025 comes to an end, one of the major themes of this last year has been the exposure of profligate money laundering by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their Democrat party partners-in-crime.

From the uncovering of massive black ops money laundering by the CIA’s USAID to George Soros’s various “nonprofit” networks financing color revolutions to the funding of Venezuelan electronic voting machines that were integral in stealing the 2020 US elections to the clandestine underwriting of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and gain-of-function viruses…

…to DOGE discovering unfathomable amounts of taxpayer theft…

…to the most recent scandal involving Somali parasites siphoning off billions in welfare, medical and childcare fraud…

…to even the Pentagon being unable to account for over $2 billion…

…the one key takeaway from 2025 is that all of these crimes by the illegitimate Federal government, its various unconstitutional agencies, and their vast network of money laundering entities is that all taxation is needless larceny and systemic looting.

In fact, the main function of “income” taxation is to pay for the destruction of America from within — a most pernicious form of social engineering to ensure perpetual slavery and redistribution of wealth to the Deep State and its NWO globopedo coconspirators, their extensive NGO networks, and their diverse useful idiot assets…

…which brings us to the long overdue burgeoning tax revolt in America.

In a series of recent X posts the anti-tax sentiment is as palpable as it is essential…

Theo Von, a standup comedian and hugely popular podcaster with 1.6 million X followers wrote the following yesterday:

Firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, also with 1.6 million X followers, immediately chimed in:

Adding some additional context regarding exactly how the American tax-slaves are being drained of their life forces, let us put into context the fraudulent ObamaCare thievery, aka the scam that is the “Affordable” Care Act (ACA), and how it pertains to the greater “income” tax extortion:

Some additional color on this CIA creation and ultimate Manchurian Candidate installed in order to bring American to its knees via “income” taxation;

And lest we forget that while the average American struggles to afford to have kids, the Somali scammers and the millions upon millions of illegal invaders breed away on American soil like proverbial rabbits thanks to the rapidly metastasizing Cloward-Piven welfare state that funds this cultural and economic demolition.

It is high time that Americans wake up…

The transcript from this bouncing TikTok tax protester with close to a million views:

Hear me out! You work for an entire year… You pay 24% Federal tax, 5% state tax. That’s 29% tax already. 29% of the year is 106 days. You’re literally working 106 days for free before you even make a dollar for your family! That’s about how many days politicians actually work. Go to work: ✅ Taxed Save your money? ✅ Taxed 401k? ✅ Taxed Pension? ✅ Taxed Buy a car? ✅ Taxed Drive that car? ✅ Taxed Put gas in that car? ✅ ✅ Extra taxed Buy a home? ✅ Taxed Wanna sell that home? ✅ Taxed You wanna eat some food? ✅ Taxed Want a little drinky drink? ✅ Taxed Wanna go fishing? ✅ Taxed Wanna go shopping? ✅ Taxed Invest? ✅ Taxed Inherit? ✅ Taxed D13? You guessed it! ✅ Taxed And for what? To fund illegal migrants, foreign wars and families scamming the system? Please ✌🏻 It seems we’re in the land of the taxed and the home of the freeloaders 👀 I think it might be time to spill some tea or something 🫖

The whole “income” taxation con is so much more nefarious than what this TikTok lady even laid out…

Another popular X account posted yesterday:

Yours truly replied:

More and more comments ensued:

Reporter Savanah Hernandez has over 2.2 million views on this most apropos X post:

Rapidly closing in on 1 million views is this germane X post:

Additional replies:

A quick and much needed history lesson for every American with over 17 million views:

Important recent developments:

A reply to Governor DeSantis provided another much needed history lesson:

Speaking of unconstitutional Amendments, the criminal IRS, their profligate money printing central planning partners-in-crime and the exact mechanics of this subversion of natural rights, life force and freedom:

President Bukele perfectly broke down the scam of “income” taxation, and he appreciates that the entire debt supercycle is a bubble that must burst, by design, resulting in yet another global financial crash, which will leave the taxpayers holding the bag yet again.

But if everyone stopped paying taxes, then they would actually have the financial fortitude to withstand any engineered market crash with far greater ease, which is also precisely why the powers that be want every American to be that much poorer heading into their latest global financial reset: the worn out and weary tax slaves will be that much more accepting of the forthcoming AI-driven social credit score hell on earth dystopia thanks to all of the wealth that they threw out by paying “income” taxes, and the likes of BlackRock and Vanguard will buy everything up from said poor tax slaves yet again for pennies on the dollar.

To reiterate:

As this Substack has been writing for many years now, the illegitimate Federal government does not require a single cent of your taxes to operate, and all of this is simply the social engineering of We the People into total self-inflicted slavery, all while the Deep State masters and their leeches suck off of Americans as they execute their Great Reset agenda of destroying the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic, and they expect everyone to pay for it.

What President Tump must do ASAP:

President Trump knows full well that the only way to swiftly stop this systemic peculation is to finally put an end to both the IRS and Federal Reserve; to wit:

What every American needs to do ASAP:

Now that would usher in a truly momentous 2026, all while empowering We the People to save America from communism.

Do NOT comply.

