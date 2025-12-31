2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
3hEdited

2ndSGITW; this is bipartisan thievery by both the DemonRats, RepubTurds as well as Mr. Operation Warp Speed with his presidential side businesses (TruthSocial, Stable Coin, ETF/Truth Social ETF just launched recently and his Gaza Destruction for Jared K's Land grab to build a resort at the expense of the American Taxpayer) in the name of MAGA and Patriotism, All Bullshit Theatrics and the Biggest Ponzi Scam and Greatest Show on Earth! They all SUCK in D.C. and do not give two Shits about the American Taxpayer!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Arkhub Insights's avatar
Arkhub Insights
2h

The outrage is justified. Decades of unaccountable spending, failed audits, and systemic looting have completely severed the moral legitimacy of taxation. People are finally asking the right questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture