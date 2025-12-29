As readers of this Substack are well aware, the whole unconstitutional scam that is direct and un-apportioned taxation (i.e. “income” taxes) is nothing more than a form of social engineering that deprives We the People of basic freedoms and generational wealth…

…by eroding the wealth of Americans, the “income” tax thievery profoundly limits the ability to fight tyranny — people are barely getting by, stressed, and scrambling to survive — all the while funding all kinds of government-backed criminal enterprises.

This is known as paying for your own demise, and simultaneously enriching the agents of a criminal and out of control government that pretends to “serve” its own people while actively working against them.

The latest scandal involves the ultra-racist Somali refugees that were initially settled in various states like Minnesota and Maine to skew the voting in favor of Democrats, which, unsurprisingly, commenced under Barack Hussein Obama’s watch.

Now these Somali invaders have upped their collective game, and are blatantly stealing billions upon billions of dollars that the government in turn stole via “income” taxes, and redistributed to their various fraudulent schemes.

What is even more offensive is that many of these imported Somali grifters happen to overtly hate America, and white people in particular, but they sure do love to come here as part of the greater Cloward-Piven replacement migration program and extract that “income” tax money, with significant portions of said monies directly funding Somalian terror networks back home no less.

A viral video that has topped 76 million views on X within 48 hours has significantly heightened public scrutiny of multiple Minneapolis daycare centers linked to Somali operators that received millions in state and federal funding despite showing minimal operational activity. The apparent mismatch between allocated taxpayer funds and observable services strengthens a recent report by Christopher F. Rufo, which alleges that Somali-linked fraud in the left-wing-controlled state may involve front companies potentially diverting taxpayer funds to at least one overseas terrorist network.

Update: And according to FBI Director Kash Patel, the agency will “continue to follow the money” in Minnesota, and their investigation is “ongoing.” (And why did it take Chris Rufo cracking the case before they took action?)

“To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network,” Patel said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party and its PR machine across left-wing corporate media outlets, including CBS, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, 60 Minutes, The New York Times, and the Associated Press, have largely remained silent on citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s investigation.

We assess that as the dominant narrative of the widening Somali-linked fraud scandal in Minneapolis continues to go viral on X through “America First”-linked accounts, Democrats and their PR machine will move to advance a counter-narrative, given how optically damaging these revelations are ahead of the midterm cycle.

The days of Democrats defaulting to labeling opponents as “racists” or “fascists” appear to be over. They will likely need to develop new pejoratives to target those investigating allegations of welfare fraud on a scale larger than Somalia’s GDP.

In just one day, Shirley and a private investigator visited Somali-linked businesses operating in the child daycare, adult and autism care, home healthcare, and non-emergency medical transportation industries. They say they uncovered $110 million in highly questionable payments, largely because many of these companies were not operating as they should during peak hours of operation and appeared mostly inactive.

The next critical step, and one we suspect federal investigators are already pursuing, is comprehensive entity mapping of the targets Shirley identified.

This analysis moves beyond isolated entities and enables the detection of network behavior, including shared addresses, recycled officers, repeated vendors, circular payment flows, and clusters of entities with minimal real-world operations. Such pattern recognition is essential for identifying front companies.

Here is the network mapping of Shirley’s identified targets:

Mako Childcare Center, Inc.

Mini Childcare Center Inc.

Pattern detection: Both Mako and Mini share the same address.

Sweet Angel Child Care Inc.

Quality Learning Center Inc.

And now the fun begins.

Future Leaders Early Learning Center

Shirley and the private investigator note that Creative Minds Daycare L.L.C. was shuttered due to violations and reopened the next day as Super Kids Daycare Center LLC.

Creative Minds Daycare L.L.C.

Super Kids Daycare Center LLC

Minnesota Childcare Center Inc.

And this.

To sum up, this data transforms fragmented public records into actionable network intelligence maps, enabling X users to dig deeper and understand how money, control, and influence actually flow across Shirley’s target entities.

Sadly, the FBI is totally corrupt and Kash Patel is, at best, inept, while AG Pam Bondi is thoroughly compromised; it truly boggles the mind how both of these individuals have not been fired with extreme prejudice many months ago.

For too long now it has been painfully obvious that the Democratic party along with their RINO co-conspirators are nothing more than a giant looting network and egregious criminal syndicate working on behalf of their NWO globopedo masters to destroy American from within.

This latest Minnesota scandal involving Somali parasites is yet another expression of this Uniparty agenda to wring the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic of its remaining wealth, culture and freedoms.

President Trump knows full well that the only way to swiftly put an end to this systemic peculation is to starve the proverbial beast by putting an end to both the IRS and Federal Reserve; to wit:

The government does not require a single cent of “income” taxes to operate (as the Founding Fathers intended), it only steals these fruits of one’s labors to strictly fund death and destruction both at home and abroad.

To destroy these various criminal networks is to stop stealing from all Americans first and foremost, because a strong and wealthy We the People is the only solution, and the only way this nation can be saved.

Of course, deporting all of the imported freeloading invaders, not limited to these Somali swindlers, is a critical component in taking back America.

TAXES = DEATH

Do NOT comply.

