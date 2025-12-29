2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
5h

Now that the fraud has been exposed and the feds are forced into action, wouldn’t it be interesting to see how many of these Minnesota Somalians quickly self-deported back to their home country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ASK's avatar
ASK
4h

The 42 minute video is worth watching. The police also work to protect this scam when they are called regarding trespassing.

What’s scary is that this is only ONE state. This is probably happening everywhere. USAID was only the tip of the grifting iceberg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture