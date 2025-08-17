Readers of this Substack are well aware of the exploding turbo cancer epidemic…

…and readers of this Substack are also well acquainted with the important work of Dr. Marik…

…which brings us to an important recent article featuring the good doctor who is now corroborating what this Substack had coined the “turbo cancer” phenomenon many years ago…

by Independent Health Alliance

Peer-reviewed research from Drs. Paul Marik and Justus Hope links COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to “turbo cancer,” detailing five biological pathways that may drive aggressive, fast-growing cancers — and calling for urgent, independent investigation.

“The temporal association between these cancers and COVID-19 vaccination is undeniable… We may be facing a tsunami of uncontrolled cancer.” — Dr. Paul Marik

Dr. Paul Marik, chief scientific officer and co-founder of the Independent Medical Alliance, isn’t one to shy away from hard truths. In his video statement below, accompanying the release of a new peer-reviewed paper, he described what doctors and nurses around the world have been seeing since 2021: more aggressive cancers, affecting younger patients, and returning with a vengeance in people once in remission — often within weeks of a COVID-19 booster shot.

The paper, co-authored with Dr. Justus Hope and published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, takes a term often dismissed as internet hyperbole — “turbo cancer” — and backs it with a detailed, biologically plausible model grounded in tumor biology, immunology, and vaccine safety signal data.

Above: Dr. Paul Marik details the motivations behind his recent study on Turbo Cancer. For more details, join this week’s webinar on August 13th, 2024, where Paul is joined by Chief Medical Officer and Journal Editor-in-Chief Dr. Joseph Varon to unpack all the new science in the latest issue of the Journal of Independent Medicine . Don’t miss it!

What Is “Turbo Cancer” ?

“Turbo cancer” isn’t a formal medical classification, but it has become clinician shorthand for cancers that behave in ways oncologists find deeply troubling:

They present at advanced stages.

They progress unusually fast.

They are appearing in younger, previously healthy people.

They often relapse soon after vaccination in patients once in remission.

“Most oncologists don’t think it exists. Many people think it’s an anti-vax conspiracy. But the truth of the matter is, it’s real.” — Dr. Paul Marik

While mainstream medicine has largely waved off these reports as coincidence, Marik and Hope argue for serious investigation, noting that the timing and the pattern are too consistent to ignore.

The Five Pathways of Concern

At the core of the paper is Figure 1, which lays out five cancer-driving pathways that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — delivered via synthetic mRNA — may disrupt:

Metabolic Reprogramming: Cancer cells shift into the “Warburg effect,” using inefficient glycolysis even in oxygen-rich environments. The spike protein impairs mitochondrial function, forcing this shift and favoring tumor growth. Cancer Stem Cell Propagation: Spike protein activity may fuel stem-like cancer cells that regenerate tumors, evade treatment, and spread to new sites. Apoptosis Resistance: By interfering with the p53 tumor suppressor pathway, the spike protein can allow abnormal cells to evade programmed cell death. Angiogenesis & Metastatic Potential: Spike-driven inflammation and VEGF upregulation promote new blood vessel growth to feed tumors and help them spread. Immune Dysfunction & Tumor Microenvironment Disruption: Vaccine-induced IgG4 antibodies, lymphopenia, and myeloid-derived suppressor cells can blunt the immune system’s ability to detect and destroy cancer cells.

“Clinicians need to be aware of this fact. We may be facing a tsunami of uncontrolled cancer due to the vaccine.” — Dr. Paul Marik

The study authors note that while any one of these processes can drive cancer progression, the real danger may be in their combination — a “multi-hit” effect that overwhelms the body’s defenses.

More Red Flags Pointing to Turbo Cancer

Beyond the five primary mechanisms, Marik and Hope point to other possible contributors to post-vaccine cancer risk:

Epstein-Barr virus reactivation and other herpesviruses that can drive cancer progression.

SV40 DNA sequences detected in vaccine vials, historically linked to oncogenic potential.

N1-methyl-pseudouridine in mRNA, which in lab models has promoted tumor growth.

Lipid nanoparticle accumulation in tumors, potentially altering their microenvironment.

Retrotransposon activation and possible reverse transcription of vaccine RNA into host DNA.

Codon optimization effects on microRNA regulation, influencing gene expression in ways that may favor cancer.

“Given the consistent temporal association and biological plausibility, it is imperative to investigate these phenomena with objectivity and scientific rigor.” — Dr. Paul Marik & Dr. Justus Hope, Journal of Independent Medicine

While some of these remain speculative, the authors argue they are credible enough to warrant immediate research.

Why This Study Matters

Most mainstream journals, Dr. Marik notes, “would probably almost exclusively reject this paper because it challenges the orthodoxy.” That is why the Journal of Independent Medicine — an independent, open-access platform — is so vital. It allows rigorous but controversial research to reach clinicians, scientists, and the public without being buried by censorship or institutional bias.

You can read the full study here: COVID-19 mRNA-Induced ‘Turbo Cancers’

IMA’s Smarter Approach to Cancer

At the Independent Medical Alliance, cancer research isn’t dictated by pharmaceutical shareholders. Our work is guided by one question: What actually helps patients, as is outlined in Dr. Marik’s book Cancer Care. In fact, we’ve created a campaign called “Hope in Action”, where we have plans to develop our cancer resources even further:

Expanding Free Resources – Accessible, science-backed guides for patients and families.

Advancing Innovative Research – Real-world strategies that improve quality of life.

Training Providers – Equipping doctors with integrative, patient-centered methods.

Building Community Programs – Prevention, early detection, and ongoing support.

“Conventional cancer treatments have fallen short for too many. It’s time to evaluate innovative, less toxic therapies that can redefine what’s possible for patients and their families.” — Dr. Paul Marik

Billions are spent on cancer each year, yet outcomes stagnate (see where the money goes). Independent, patient-driven research is not just an alternative — it’s essential.

Readers of this Substack also appreciate that the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure, as well as the cure for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, and a broad range of other diseases may very well be the following treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

So, please take advantage of the WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code IVM20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, August 17th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X