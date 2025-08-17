2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AWAKE40's avatar
AWAKE40
10h

Gets the thing, tho. Literally, almost NOBODY I know is aware of this and of the medical people I know are clueless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DanB1973's avatar
DanB1973
10h

The problem is... Since 2019/2020, the medical commune of professionals, experts, authors, podcasters, whatever, they cannot be trusted just pre-emptively. Not that they have bad intentions (?). But because, first of all, their education has always been limited (that’s the nature of the industry) and ancient compared to the present day. And they don’t read current literature - ok, they do read, because they write Substacks about themselves reading it, but... how many? One article per week? Out of 56 thousand published? And, they key of all things, they base their work on the work of other folks who based their work on the work of others who based their work...

And - despite Ioannidis, Wakefield, retractions - nobody has cleaned up the millions of medical peer-reviewed articles and studies, 99% of which are useless, openly fake, or contributing nothing to the knowledge base.

How come, despite all this, we are starting each new day as if nothing happened, believing a priori the selected voices that make us feel good? Their knowledge, their resources, their education base have not changed a bit, and they do nothing to clean up the past. The smarter ones carve out their own small niche in the current market, relying on the 5-minute fame rule. Things are as they are. That's not criticism. That's the landscape in which "medicine" is evolving this very day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture